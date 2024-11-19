All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Battlefield 6 reportedly going through largest playtests in franchise history to ensure success

Battlefield 6 undergoing the 'franchise's biggest playtests ever' in order to 'prevent another disastrous launch' with Battlefield V and Battlefield 2042.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 is undergoing extensive playtests to avoid past launch failures experienced with Battlefield V and 2042. EA and DICE are focusing on a "back to its roots" approach, featuring 64-player maps and modern settings.

Battlefield 6 is currently undergoing the franchise's biggest playtests ever, in order to "prevent another disastrous launch" like EA experienced with Battlefield V, and then even worse with the launch of Battlefield 2042.

EA and DICE have a "lot of making up to do" reports Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming, where Henderson goes over the fact that during a chat with IGN earlier this year, EA DICE boss Vince Zampella confirmed earlier reports from Insider Gaming that the Battlefield franchise was going with a "back to its roots approach".

This means the awesome only-in-Battlefield style 64-players, all-out destruction, but in a modern setting this time. As Henderson notes that "all looks promising on paper, yet the scars of the past still burn today with its community, and fans of the franchise are still apprehensive about the future". But this time... EA and DICE seem to be "all-in on ensuring it doesn't happen a third time" and that excites me.

Battlefield 6 has not one, not two, but four development studios working on the game: DICE, Motive, Criterion Games, and Ripple Effect. Henderson reports that EA and its studios "seem more interested in gaming player feedback this time around" while also noting that it's not uncommon for games to have playtests during development". He added:"almost every game has them at one point or another, but this time around, things [with Battlefield 6] are a lot different".

Henderson explains: "Sources say that playtests with external players are happening much more frequently than in past installments, and the amount of data and feedback collected is the most the franchise has seen in its history. From small feedback sessions to large-scale player tests, Battlefield is now taking the much-needed "player first" approach. It's an approach that we'll see continued to be played out coming to the start of the year, too, as it's understood that EA and its studios have been eying up the return of the Battlefield Community Test Environment, but to what scale that's incorporated at this time is unclear".

