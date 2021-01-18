All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Battlefield 6: 'soft reboot', inspired by BF3 with 128-player battles

DICE has reportedly taken inspiration from Battlefield 3, with Battlefield 6 being a 'soft reboot' of the series and battle royale.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 18 2021 7:11 PM CST
EA DICE is hard at work at whatever Battlefield 6 eventuates into, but according to Tom Henderson in the video below, the game will be a "soft reboot" of Battlefield 3 and heavily inspired by it.

Battlefield 6 will not only be inspirted by Battlefield 3, but it will have huge large scale battles with support for up to 128 players -- something we heard rumors of a few months ago now. At the time, we heard that 32 v 32 would be the norm for BF6 while previous-gen console versions in the PS4 and Xbox One will only support up to 32 players.

It wouldn't be a new Battlefield game if DICE didn't add that all-important battle royale mode, which is another thing that Battlefield 6 will have. So we're looking at a Battlefield reboot + 128 player support + next-gen graphics + hopefully next-gen destruction + battle royale. The last few Battlefield games have been disappointing to me, so I'm hoping DICE actually blows us away and brings Battlefield back to the top with Battlefield 6.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

