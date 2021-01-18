Battlefield 6: 'soft reboot', inspired by BF3 with 128-player battles

EA DICE is hard at work at whatever Battlefield 6 eventuates into, but according to Tom Henderson in the video below, the game will be a "soft reboot" of Battlefield 3 and heavily inspired by it.

Battlefield 6 will not only be inspirted by Battlefield 3, but it will have huge large scale battles with support for up to 128 players -- something we heard rumors of a few months ago now. At the time, we heard that 32 v 32 would be the norm for BF6 while previous-gen console versions in the PS4 and Xbox One will only support up to 32 players.

It wouldn't be a new Battlefield game if DICE didn't add that all-important battle royale mode, which is another thing that Battlefield 6 will have. So we're looking at a Battlefield reboot + 128 player support + next-gen graphics + hopefully next-gen destruction + battle royale. The last few Battlefield games have been disappointing to me, so I'm hoping DICE actually blows us away and brings Battlefield back to the top with Battlefield 6.