Check out the first leaked screenshots from the new Battlefield

Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson confirms the leaked Battlefield images are real... we should expect the trailer any minute now.

There have been two new Battlefield images leaked onto the internet in the past hour, with Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson confirming the validity of the screenshots.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The two new screenshots from Battlefield show off the island with the flying vehicles and storm brewing off the coast, with a rocket about to take off -- while the second screenshot is from inside one of the helicopters, with the ability of blasting the rocket and its structure into dust.

Henderson confirms the Battlefield screenshots, which means he is also a damn talented artist with a pencil as his Battlefield sketches were pretty damn spot on.

We were recently told to be "blown away" by the graphics in Battlefield, with leaker Tom Henderson adding that EA DICE's new first-person shooter "looks like a movie". We're already hyped for the next-gen destruction in Battlefield, the real-world storms, and so much more.

We are also not far from the reveal of the game, which should be any day now -- with recent news seeing EA announce the new Battlefield game coming to PC and next-gen consoles as well as a "jaw-dropping experience" for the new Battlefield for smartphones and tablets coming in 2022.