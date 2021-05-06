All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Intel's gaming-focused DG2 GPU is 'right around the corner' says Intel

Intel's new gaming-focused Xe-DG2 GPU is 'right around the corner' says Intel Game Developer Relations Engineer Pete Brubaker.

@anthony256
Published Thu, May 6 2021 9:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel is getting awfully close to revaling its first gaming-focused GPU ever -- let's forget about the Intel i740 as it wasn't technically a GPU -- with Intel DG2 being "right around the corner" says Intel Senior Game Developer Relations Engineer Pete Brubaker.

Brubaker said it pretty plainly in his tweet, which was linking to a job posting by Intel which is looking for a new Senior Game Developer Relations Engineer. In the tweet, Brubaker said: "Come work with us at Intel! DG2 is right around the corner, it's about to get exciting".

This marks an exciting turn for Intel and its upcoming Xe-HPG gaming GPU, with Intel actively working with game developers on getting their games optimized for Intel's future graphic cards. Intel DG2 is a big step up from the DG1 which was effectively just a developer kit.

The last we heard on Intel's new DG2 GPU was on April 8 with a juicy rumor that it has the same performance as the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and packs 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Intel's gaming-focused DG2 GPU is 'right around the corner' says Intel 03 | TweakTown.com

xxxxxxxxxxxx

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-11900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$621.99
$621.99$621.99$929.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/6/2021 at 7:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, jobs.intel.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.