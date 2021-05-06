Intel's gaming-focused DG2 GPU is 'right around the corner' says Intel
Intel's new gaming-focused Xe-DG2 GPU is 'right around the corner' says Intel Game Developer Relations Engineer Pete Brubaker.
Intel is getting awfully close to revaling its first gaming-focused GPU ever -- let's forget about the Intel i740 as it wasn't technically a GPU -- with Intel DG2 being "right around the corner" says Intel Senior Game Developer Relations Engineer Pete Brubaker.
Brubaker said it pretty plainly in his tweet, which was linking to a job posting by Intel which is looking for a new Senior Game Developer Relations Engineer. In the tweet, Brubaker said: "Come work with us at Intel! DG2 is right around the corner, it's about to get exciting".
This marks an exciting turn for Intel and its upcoming Xe-HPG gaming GPU, with Intel actively working with game developers on getting their games optimized for Intel's future graphic cards. Intel DG2 is a big step up from the DG1 which was effectively just a developer kit.
The last we heard on Intel's new DG2 GPU was on April 8 with a juicy rumor that it has the same performance as the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and packs 16GB of GDDR6 memory.
- Read more: Intel Xe-HPG: same perf as the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, packs 16GB GDDR6
- Read more: Intel XeSS is Team Blue's answer to Team Green's magic DLSS technology
- Read more: It looks like Raja Koduri is benchmarking the Intel Xe-HPG gaming GPU
- Read more: Intel Xe-HPG: gaming GPU with ray tracing tech and GDDR6 ships in 2021
- Read more: Intel Xe: One GPU Architecture To Rule Them All
xxxxxxxxxxxx
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Randy Pitchford confirms Borderlands 4: 'We're working on the big one'
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Activision teases big financial 'step change' in 2022