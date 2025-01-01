MSI Raider 18 HX gaming laptop teased: Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX, GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU

TL;DR: MSI's upcoming Raider 18 HX NRE gaming laptop is leaked to feature Intel's Core Ultra 9 285HX CPU with 24 cores and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It will include 64GB RAM and an 18-inch Mini-LED panel. The laptop is expected to debut at CES 2025, potentially offering a more affordable option compared to future RTX 50 series models. MSI's upcoming Raider 18 HX NRE gaming laptop is leaked to feature Intel's Core Ultra 9 285HX CPU with 24 cores and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It will include 64GB RAM and an 18-inch Mini-LED panel. The laptop is expected to debut at CES 2025, potentially offering a more affordable option compared to future RTX 50 series models.

MSI's new Raider 18 HX NRE gaming laptop has been leaked, which will reportedly feature Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285HX "Arrow Lake" CPU and NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

The new Intel Core Ultra 200HX series are high-end enthusiast processors designed for laptops, with HX series processors featuring a 55W TDP by default, but gaming laptop manufacturers are expected to puosh the power envelope to somwhere up to 200W for combined CPU and GPU performance.

Intel's flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX processor will feature 24 cores and 24 threads, with a base CPU clock of 2.8GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.8GHz (no confirmation on that just yet). MSI's new Raider 18 HX gaming laptop will feature 64GB of RAM (with unknown speeds for now).

Thanks to some detailed JSON output data, we know that MSI's new Raider 18 HX gaming laptop will feature NVIDIA's current-gen Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. I would've expected to see a new gaming laptop released in 2025 to feature NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPU, but I guess we'll continue to see RTX 40 series Laptop GPU offerings (meaning this laptop should be a bit cheaper than RTX 50 series offerings).

MSI's current Raider 18 HX gaming laptop sports an 18-inch Mini-LED panel, so we should expect the new Raider 18 HX to continue the high-end panel party, but we could see the 2025 offering upgraded to an OLED panel.

CES 2025 is right around the corner, where we'll find out everything we need to know on MSI's new gaming laptop offerings.