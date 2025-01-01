All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Laptops

MSI Raider 18 HX gaming laptop teased: Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX, GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU

MSI's new Raider 18 HX NRE gaming laptop teased: sports Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285HX 'Arrow Lake' CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU in 2025.

MSI Raider 18 HX gaming laptop teased: Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX, GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: MSI's upcoming Raider 18 HX NRE gaming laptop is leaked to feature Intel's Core Ultra 9 285HX CPU with 24 cores and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It will include 64GB RAM and an 18-inch Mini-LED panel. The laptop is expected to debut at CES 2025, potentially offering a more affordable option compared to future RTX 50 series models.

MSI's new Raider 18 HX NRE gaming laptop has been leaked, which will reportedly feature Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285HX "Arrow Lake" CPU and NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

MSI Raider 18 HX gaming laptop teased: Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX, GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 03
3

The new Intel Core Ultra 200HX series are high-end enthusiast processors designed for laptops, with HX series processors featuring a 55W TDP by default, but gaming laptop manufacturers are expected to puosh the power envelope to somwhere up to 200W for combined CPU and GPU performance.

Intel's flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX processor will feature 24 cores and 24 threads, with a base CPU clock of 2.8GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.8GHz (no confirmation on that just yet). MSI's new Raider 18 HX gaming laptop will feature 64GB of RAM (with unknown speeds for now).

MSI Raider 18 HX gaming laptop teased: Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX, GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 02
3

Thanks to some detailed JSON output data, we know that MSI's new Raider 18 HX gaming laptop will feature NVIDIA's current-gen Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. I would've expected to see a new gaming laptop released in 2025 to feature NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPU, but I guess we'll continue to see RTX 40 series Laptop GPU offerings (meaning this laptop should be a bit cheaper than RTX 50 series offerings).

MSI's current Raider 18 HX gaming laptop sports an 18-inch Mini-LED panel, so we should expect the new Raider 18 HX to continue the high-end panel party, but we could see the 2025 offering upgraded to an OLED panel.

CES 2025 is right around the corner, where we'll find out everything we need to know on MSI's new gaming laptop offerings.

Photo of the MSI Raider 18 HX Gaming Laptop
Best Deals: MSI Raider 18 HX Gaming Laptop
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$3869.99 USD
- -
Buy
$3869.99 USD
- -
Buy
$3869.99 USD
- -
Buy
$3869.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/1/2025 at 8:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, browser.geekbench.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles