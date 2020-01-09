Intel Xe: One GPU Architecture To Rule Them All

Introduction: The Odyssey So Far

Intel has made a bit of progress in its Odyssey towards its Xe GPU architecture, with DG1 teased at CES 2020 through Tiger Lake. Not only that, but Intel held a graphics briefing at CES 2020 and I have the decks to go through since I wasn't on the ground in Vegas this year.

The updates from Intel show the progress of the Odyssey through 2019, and we get some new shots of the super-small Intel DG1 discrete graphics card as well. Intel is now seeding out the Intel DG1 SDK in hardware form, so developers can begin work on getting their software and games optimized for the Xe GPU architecture.

Intel is also planning a Reddit 'Ask You Anything' on January 16, 9-10AM PT for software enablement. You'll be able to get in touch with a bunch of people at Intel, where you'll get a better idea behind the Xe GPU and the software stack behind it. Let's dive right into Tiger Lake, Xe, the DG1 graphics card, and more.