OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld rocks AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU, 7-inch 144Hz OLED display

OneXPlayer is getting closer to the launch of its new OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld, which is powered by up to AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU and a delicious 7-inch 144Hz OLED display.

The new OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld will be the first to market powered by AMD's new Strix Point APU, with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip featuring 12 cores of Zen 5-based CPU power, and the beefed-up RDNA 3.5-based GPU that will provide an entire new level of portable gaming on the OneXFly F1 Pro handheld.

The company looks to be making its new OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld with a few different AMD chips: the Ryzen 7 8840U, Ryzen AI 9 HX 365, and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chips. We know it'll weigh in at 596g (1.32lbs) and sport RGB backlit analog sticks, and RGB backlit nameplates in the bottom left and right corners, which can be tweaked to show custom text (a nice touch).

We should expect more details (configurations, more specs, pricing) on the OneXPlayer OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld in the coming weeks and months as it launches. CES 2025 is also right around the corner, so we should expect the OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld to get launched in or around CES 2025, which is only a few months away now.