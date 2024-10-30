All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld rocks AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU, 7-inch 144Hz OLED display

OneXPlayer teases its upcoming OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld: the first handheld powered by AMD's new Strix Point APU + 7-inch 144Hz OLED display.

OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld rocks AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU, 7-inch 144Hz OLED display
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: The OneXPlayer OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld is nearing launch, featuring AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU with 12 Zen 5-based CPU cores and an RDNA 3.5-based GPU, alongside a 7-inch 144Hz OLED display. It will weigh 596g and include customizable RGB.* Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

OneXPlayer is getting closer to the launch of its new OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld, which is powered by up to AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU and a delicious 7-inch 144Hz OLED display.

The new OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld will be the first to market powered by AMD's new Strix Point APU, with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip featuring 12 cores of Zen 5-based CPU power, and the beefed-up RDNA 3.5-based GPU that will provide an entire new level of portable gaming on the OneXFly F1 Pro handheld.

The company looks to be making its new OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld with a few different AMD chips: the Ryzen 7 8840U, Ryzen AI 9 HX 365, and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chips. We know it'll weigh in at 596g (1.32lbs) and sport RGB backlit analog sticks, and RGB backlit nameplates in the bottom left and right corners, which can be tweaked to show custom text (a nice touch).

We should expect more details (configurations, more specs, pricing) on the OneXPlayer OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld in the coming weeks and months as it launches. CES 2025 is also right around the corner, so we should expect the OneXFly F1 Pro gaming handheld to get launched in or around CES 2025, which is only a few months away now.

NEWS SOURCES:liliputing.com, x.com, notebookcheck.net

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

