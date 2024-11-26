Tencent's new 3D One gaming handheld teased: gigantic 11-inch screen, Intel Lunar Lake CPU

Tencent has just unveiled its new 3D One gaming handheld prototype, with a rather gigantic 11-inch display, and powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V "Lunar Lake" processor. Check it out:
The standard feature of the new 3D One handheld is the 11-inch 2.5K display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, Tencent has even baked in 3D eye-tracking technology, providing another layer of immersion in games that support it. Tencent is using Intel's new Core Ultra 7 258V "Lunar Lake" processor with 4 Lion Cove and 4 Skymont cores.
There is 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory and Intel Arc 140V graphics based on the Xe2-LPG GPU architecture, something that we've seen powering new waves of Intel Lunar Lake laptops.
It's not the best mobile chip on the market for gaming -- AMD has that with Strix Point, and will utterly dominate the APU business in 2025 with the introduction of Strix Halo -- but it's still a huge upgrade from the GPU inside of Meteor Lake (which found its way into some gaming handhelds, and it wasn't so great).
Tencent's new 3D One gaming handheld prototype might have a nutso-style 11-inch 2.5K 120Hz display, but it also has a huge battery (we don't know how big) and ultra-fast 100W charging.
We should expect that the 3D One gaming handheld would be running Windows 11 (or maybe even a custom Linux distribution), but in order to capture more of the market, not having Windows 11 on this handheld would feel like a huge downside.
We don't know if the Tencent 3D One gaming handheld will make it to retail as it's just a prototype right now, but with CES 2025 right around the corner in a little over 5 weeks... it would be cool to see a huge 11-inch 2.5K 120Hz gaming handheld at the show.