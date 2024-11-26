All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Tencent's new 3D One gaming handheld teased: gigantic 11-inch screen, Intel Lunar Lake CPU

Tencent reveals its new 3D One gaming handheld prototype: gigangic 11-inch display, powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 7 258V 'Lunar Lake' processor.

TL;DR: Tencent has unveiled its 3D One gaming handheld prototype featuring an 11-inch 2.5K 120Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 32GB LPDDR5X memory, and Intel Arc 140V graphics. It includes 3D eye-tracking technology, a large battery, and 100W charging... but it's only a prototype, it might not get released... and we want to see it.

Tencent has just unveiled its new 3D One gaming handheld prototype, with a rather gigantic 11-inch display, and powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V "Lunar Lake" processor. Check it out:

The standard feature of the new 3D One handheld is the 11-inch 2.5K display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, Tencent has even baked in 3D eye-tracking technology, providing another layer of immersion in games that support it. Tencent is using Intel's new Core Ultra 7 258V "Lunar Lake" processor with 4 Lion Cove and 4 Skymont cores.

There is 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory and Intel Arc 140V graphics based on the Xe2-LPG GPU architecture, something that we've seen powering new waves of Intel Lunar Lake laptops.

Tencent's new 3D One gaming handheld teased: gigantic 11-inch screen, Intel Lunar Lake CPU 603
6

It's not the best mobile chip on the market for gaming -- AMD has that with Strix Point, and will utterly dominate the APU business in 2025 with the introduction of Strix Halo -- but it's still a huge upgrade from the GPU inside of Meteor Lake (which found its way into some gaming handhelds, and it wasn't so great).

Tencent's new 3D One gaming handheld teased: gigantic 11-inch screen, Intel Lunar Lake CPU 606
6

Tencent's new 3D One gaming handheld prototype might have a nutso-style 11-inch 2.5K 120Hz display, but it also has a huge battery (we don't know how big) and ultra-fast 100W charging.

Tencent's new 3D One gaming handheld teased: gigantic 11-inch screen, Intel Lunar Lake CPU 602
6

We should expect that the 3D One gaming handheld would be running Windows 11 (or maybe even a custom Linux distribution), but in order to capture more of the market, not having Windows 11 on this handheld would feel like a huge downside.

We don't know if the Tencent 3D One gaming handheld will make it to retail as it's just a prototype right now, but with CES 2025 right around the corner in a little over 5 weeks... it would be cool to see a huge 11-inch 2.5K 120Hz gaming handheld at the show.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

