Intel DG1 SDV graphics card teardown gets down, dirty in (PCB) nudes

Intel's new DG1 discrete graphics card gets teardown treatment, with our first look at the Intel DG1 Software Development Vehicle.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 31 2021 6:37 PM CST
Intel launched its new , the first teardown of the Intel DG1 Software Development Vehicle is here. Here's the front of the card:

Intel DG1 SDV graphics card teardown gets down, dirty in (PCB) nudes 01 | TweakTown.com
The new Intel DG1 SDV (Software Development Vehicle) is not the card that was announced a few days ago -- that is the Intel Iris Xe for OEMs -- the DG1 SDV was a card that was sent out to developers so they could tweak their software to work on the new Xe GPU architecture.

Our friends at Igor's Lab have taken apart the card, with the Intel DG1 GPU using the Xe-LP architecture that is manufactured on Intel's 10nm SuperFin node. As for the DG1 SDV, it packs 96 Execution Units, up from the 80CU version that was unveiled last week.

Intel DG1 SDV graphics card teardown gets down, dirty in (PCB) nudes 02 | TweakTown.com

This card also packs 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM at 2133MHz, with idle power consumption of 4W and maximum power of 30W. Igor says that the GPU runs at around 1550MHz on average, which is 100MHz slower than the official boost clock for the Iris Xe Max, which is the mobile version of the GPU.

Intel DG1 SDV graphics card teardown gets down, dirty in (PCB) nudes 03 | TweakTown.com

Throughout the gaming benchmarks, Igor notes that the Intel DG1 SDV is in the ballpark of performance from NVIDAI's low-end GeForce GT 1030 graphics card.

Intel DG1 SDV graphics card teardown gets down, dirty in (PCB) nudes 04 | TweakTown.com
Intel DG1 SDV graphics card teardown gets down, dirty in (PCB) nudes 05 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, igorslab.de

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

