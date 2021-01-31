Intel DG1 SDV graphics card teardown gets down, dirty in (PCB) nudes

Intel's new DG1 discrete graphics card gets teardown treatment, with our first look at the Intel DG1 Software Development Vehicle.

Intel launched its new , the first teardown of the Intel DG1 Software Development Vehicle is here. Here's the front of the card:

The new Intel DG1 SDV (Software Development Vehicle) is not the card that was announced a few days ago -- that is the Intel Iris Xe for OEMs -- the DG1 SDV was a card that was sent out to developers so they could tweak their software to work on the new Xe GPU architecture.

Our friends at Igor's Lab have taken apart the card, with the Intel DG1 GPU using the Xe-LP architecture that is manufactured on Intel's 10nm SuperFin node. As for the DG1 SDV, it packs 96 Execution Units, up from the 80CU version that was unveiled last week.

This card also packs 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM at 2133MHz, with idle power consumption of 4W and maximum power of 30W. Igor says that the GPU runs at around 1550MHz on average, which is 100MHz slower than the official boost clock for the Iris Xe Max, which is the mobile version of the GPU.

Throughout the gaming benchmarks, Igor notes that the Intel DG1 SDV is in the ballpark of performance from NVIDAI's low-end GeForce GT 1030 graphics card.