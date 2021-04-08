All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel XeSS is Team Blue's answer to Team Green's magic DLSS technology

Intel Xe-HPG gaming graphics card rumored to pack XeSS, Intel's answer to NVIDIA's magic DLSS technology on GeForce GPUs.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 8 2021 3:45 PM CDT
We just got a decent information dump on Intel's next-gen Xe-HPG graphics card, the upcoming gaming GPU that will pack 16GB of GDDR6 and performance that should target the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. But what about a DLSS competitor?

Intel XeSS is Team Blue's answer to Team Green's magic DLSS technology 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Now we're hearing about Intel XeSS which has been mentioned as an internal codename for Intel's upcoming NVIDIA DLSS competitor, which is already magic in itself. XeSS makes sense and I actually love the name, so I'm hoping that Intel keeps this XeSS codename for its upcoming Xe-based graphics cards for gamers.

We don't know anything else about Intel XeSS apart from its codename reveal today by Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead, but if it's anything like DLSS (and more specifically like NVIDIA's newer DLSS 2.0 technology) then that is going to be a great thing for Intel to have going forward as it moves into the graphics card market (again).

Intel XeSS is the answer to NVIDIA DLSS technology, while AMD has its own Radeon FSR technology (FidelityFX Super Resolution) to compete with NVIDIA DLSS. It seems that XeSS + DLSS + FSR are all going to have a huge battle for gamers towards the end of the year and into 2022 and beyond.

As for the NVIDIA DLSS side of things, DLSS 2.0 is truly magic in the right game -- with some testing done with Death Stranding at 8K showing that DLSS 2.0 is like having GPU cheat codes. You can read more, and check out some delicious benchmark charts on Death Stranding with DLSS 2.0 enabled at 8K right here.

NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

