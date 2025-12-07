Intel confirms that the more powerful 'Big Battlemage' GPU exists, Intel Arc B770 coming soon?

TL;DR: The Intel Arc B770, powered by the BMG-G31 GPU, is Intel's flagship mid-range desktop graphics card featuring up to 32 Xe2 cores and 16GB GDDR6 memory. Positioned between the GeForce RTX 4070 and 5070, it offers strong performance and could be announced at CES 2026.

The Intel Arc B770, powered by the BMG-31 GPU, is commonly referred to as "Big Battlemage" and seen as the flagship mid-range desktop companion to the mainstream-focused Intel Arc B580 and Arc B570. Initially rumored to launch earlier this year, we've finally got some indication from the company that 'BMG-G31' is finally ready to launch.

As part of the latest update to the company's Intel VTune Profiler performance analysis tool for both Windows and Linux, Intel confirms support for new hardware - specifically "Intel Arc Battlemage (BMG-G31) and Intel Core Ultra 3 Processors (Panther Lake)." BMG-G31 is the larger desktop GPU variant of the BMG-G21, which powers the Intel Arc B580 and Arc B570. But even so, Intel has yet to announce or confirm the Intel Arc B770 formally.

As the flagship desktop variant of the 'Battlemage' lineup and architecture, BMG-G31 features up to 32 Xe2 cores and 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit bus, with up to four SKUs reportedly in the works. Although it's great to see the BMG-G31 GPU pop up like this, the current DRAM shortage would make it a strange time to release a new 16GB GPU for PC gaming and AI.

Performance-wise, the Intel Arc B770 or BMG-G31 would reportedly sit somewhere in between the GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 5070. As seen with the Intel Arc B580, Intel's Battlemage architecture is a massive step up from the first generation of Arc products, offering a compelling alternative to NVIDIA or AMD - as long as the price is right.

Perhaps we'll get a surprise appearance from the new GPU at CES 2026, which could be the perfect opportunity to formally unveil the Intel Arc B770, seeing as it's expected that neither NVIDIA nor AMD will present new consumer or PC Gaming-focused GPU products at the show.