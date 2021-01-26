All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel DG1 graphics card launched on 10nm SuperFin, uses 30W of power

Intel's first DG1 graphics cards are now being sold, made on 10nm SuperFin technology, sold to OEMs including ASUS and COLORFUL.

Published Tue, Jan 26 2021 9:05 PM CST
Intel has finally launched its Xe DG1 discrete graphics card, which won't come anywhere near even the entry-level and mainstream GPU offerings from AMD and NVIDIA -- but it's here.

The new Intel Xe DG1 graphics cards are being sold to OEMs including ASUS and COLORFUL, with ASUS using a super-plan fanless style that is giving me some 3dfx Voodoo 3 3000 vibes -- while the COLORFUL offering looks like an older MSI graphics card with its dual-fan design.

Both of the cards feature the Intel Xe DG1 GPU with 80 Execution Units, 4GB of LPDDR4X memory on a 128-bit memory bus with 68GB/sec of memory bandwidth. It's not going to run Crysis or Cyberpunk 2077, that's for sure -- but it's also hardware-limited in the way that it will only work on specific systems.

Intel's new Xe DG1 discrete graphics cards have a 30W TDP, and come with PCIe 4.0 x4 support. We don't know about GPU clocks yet, but the mobile-focused Intel Iris Xe MAX has GPU clocks of 1650MHz so I would expect at least 1700MHz out of the desktop-based Intel Xe DG1.

Our friends at LegitReviews report: "The Iris Xe discrete add-in card will be paired with 9th gen (Coffee Lake-S) and 10th gen (Comet Lake-S) Intel® Core™ desktop processors and Intel(R) B460, H410, B365, and H310C chipset-based motherboards and sold as part of pre-built systems. These motherboards require a special BIOS that supports Intel Iris Xe, so the cards won't be compatible with other systems".

