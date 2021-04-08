All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Intel Xe-HPG: same perf as the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, packs 16GB GDDR6

Intel Xe-HPG rumors see it performing between NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080, packs 16GB GDDR6 and uses up to 275W power.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 8 2021 3:08 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's upcoming Xe-HPG gaming graphics card is back in the spotlight with Tom at Moore's Law is Dead posting a new video with some juicy new information. Check it out:

In the video we're told that Intel's upcoming Xe-HPG graphics card will have a 512 EU (Execution Units) model that is "initially designed" for TSMC's N6 node -- this could be changed, however -- packing 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus. As for power, Tom reports that his sources tease Intel Xe-HPG's top model will have a 225-250W TDP but they have "since pushed it harder" up to 275W.

As for performance we're looking at somewhere between NVIDIA's new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards with Tom pointing out that his sources said "Top Xe should be treated like an RTX 3070 Ti. That is where the majority of samples are performing". As for 3DMark TimeSpy benchmark results the new Intel Xe-HPG in early samples is throwing out scores that are between the GeForce RTX 2080 and the flagship GeForce RTX 3090.

Intel Xe-HPG: same perf as the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, packs 16GB GDDR6 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Intel Xe-HPG: same perf as the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, packs 16GB GDDR6 03 | TweakTown.com
Intel Xe-HPG: same perf as the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, packs 16GB GDDR6 04 | TweakTown.com

Some hero shots of the new Intel Xe-HPG graphics card, with a dual-fan cooler in its reference test design and 8+6-pin PCIe power connectors with up to 275W of power on tap.

There's some other interesting factoids there with Tom saying his sources said the software side of Xe-HPG is going to be great but "stability remains a major problem". Tom's sources tell him that the encoding and prosumer capabilities of Xe-HPG are "universally stated to be incredibly impressive".

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i7-11700K Desktop Processor 8 Cores up to 5.0 GHz (Intel Core i7-11700K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$404.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/8/2021 at 3:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.