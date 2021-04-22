DICE teases 'jaw-dropping experience' for new Battlefield, reveal soon

DICE ramps hype for the new Battlefield, says it's the 'biggest team ever' on a Battlefield game with 'game-changing destruction'.

And here we go...

DICE has just given the next-gen Battlefield a huge injection of hype by revealing a few more details about the game, and some pretty big surprises. In a post on the official Battlefield website, the developer teases that while they can't wait to show us everything... they do have a couple of things they "wanted to tell you about".

The first thing out of the gate is that DICE has the "biggest Battlefield development team ever" and that Criterion and DICE LA are "working with us on our shared vision for the game, while the team in Gothenburg is taking technology in the game to the next level. Together, we are creating a jaw-dropping experience for you to enjoy later in 2021".

The team says they're in daily playtesting mode right now where they are polishing, balancing, and making the "best possible Battlefield game we can". The post continues, saying "I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield - and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs".

To finish it off, DICE says to "get ready for our reveal" while taking the time to say "soon" in inverted commas, adding TM and even a wink face emoticon. Oh, DICE.

Now a few things: DICE explains that the new Battlefield is being brought to life with "the power of next-gen consoles and PCs" and omitted last-gen consoles which is very specific. This corroborates rumors from Tom Henderson that said the new Battlefield would NOT be coming to last-gen consoles.

Secondly, the team also teased that a new Battlefield mobile game is coming to smartphones and tablets in 2022. DICE said "make no mistake, this is a standalone game. A completely different game from the one we're making for console and PC, designed specifically for the mobile platform".

