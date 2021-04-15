All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Battlefield leaker: Battlefield 2021 isn't coming to last-gen consoles

The new Battlefield will only be launching on the PC and next-gen Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles, some big news!

Published Thu, Apr 15 2021 7:10 PM CDT
Another day, another leak for Battlefield from insider Tom Henderson that says Battlefield 2021 won't be coming to last-gen consoles.

In a new tweet, Henderson said that he still hasn't heard "anything concrete" on whether the new Battlefield is coming to last-gen consoles. His theory is that Battlefield 2021 will not launch on the last-gen consoles and that will be "the biggest reason" that Battlefield 2021 will be on Xbox Game Pass on day one to "boost up player numbers".

If you look at it in another way, if these rumors are true then EA DICE has worked closely with Microsoft on Battlefield 2021 so I'm sure we'll see some Xbox-specific content for the game -- especially if it's going to be on Xbox Game Pass, that's going to inject a good chunk of gamers into Battlefield 2021 boosting up those player numbers.

Sony will then have Battlefield 2021 as an exclusive to its only next-gen console with the PlayStation 5, compared to Microsoft offering the new Battlefield and through its Xbox Game Pass on their two next-gen consoles in the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

I mean, we might see EA eventually release Battlefield 2021 onto the last-gen Xbox One and PS4 family of consoles, but if that happens I'm hoping that they get watered down heavily to run on those consoles in the hopes that EA and DICE have pushed the new Frostbite engine and Battlefield game into the truly next level.

We have been teased with real-time natural disasters, next-gen physical destruction, and the new Frostbite engine powering Battlefield 2021 will have every single graphical bell and whistle imaginable -- as well as next-gen technologies we haven't even been introduced to by EA yet.

If that's the case, then good -- Battlefield deserves to be a PC and next-gen console exclusive.

