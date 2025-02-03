All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

EA wants your help to build the next Battlefield game, EA invests big in direct player feedback

Following Battlefield 2042's blunder, Electronic Arts is committed to avoiding past mistakes and is spending big on its new Battlefield game.

EA wants your help to build the next Battlefield game, EA invests big in direct player feedback
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: EA is launching Battlefield Labs, a community portal for testing new Battlefield content, allowing direct feedback to developers. This initiative aims to prevent past missteps like Battlefield 2042.

EA is connecting fans directly to game developers to ensure its next Battlefield game isn't a flop.

EA wants your help to build the next Battlefield game, EA invests big in direct player feedback 3
2

The live service Battlefield 2042 proved to be a big miscalculation on EA's part, but the publisher has been working on an overhaul to its billion-dollar shooter for quite some time. Announced today as Battlefield Labs, EA's new community portal will allow gamers to test out different iterations of new Battlefield content and give feedback directly to the teams that are making the games.

The new program is called Battlefield Labs (sign up here), and it's being called "the most ambitious community testing program in franchise history." Battlefield Studios was also established and there's four studios under the banner: DICE, Ripple Effect (formerly DICE LA), EA Motive, and Criterion. Vince Zampella is now Head of Battlefield.

This a huge undertaking for both EA and its games teams. Testers will be under NDA and Battlefield Studios intends to test "almost everything."

Restoring Battlefield has been very important for EA--In July 2024, Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said this about the new Battlefield projects:

"This is not just one of our top priorities, it is also one of the most ambitious projects in our history. We have brought together the very best team, coupled with the resources and technology they need to deliver an epic Battlefield experience."

No release timing was given, but reports indicate some portion of the game could be out in 2025.

"The work on the next Battlefield experience is entering a critical phase in development that will benefit from collaboration with the community like never before.

"Battlefield Labs plays a significant role in the development that Battlefield Studios is doing for the series.

"Battlefield Studios is comprised of DICE, creators of the Battlefield franchise; Ripple Effect, a studio led by franchise veterans working on an all-new experience for the series; Motive, the developers of the critically acclaimed Star Wars Squadrons and Dead Space; and Criterion, known for world-class racing franchises and playing a key role in several Battlefield entries."

Photo of the Battlefield 2042 PS5 Game
Best Deals: Battlefield 2042 PS5 Game
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$33.44 USD
- -
Buy
$39.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£18.59
- -
Buy
$33.44 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/3/2025 at 12:22 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles