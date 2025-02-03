EA wants your help to build the next Battlefield game, EA invests big in direct player feedback

Following Battlefield 2042's blunder, Electronic Arts is committed to avoiding past mistakes and is spending big on its new Battlefield game.

EA is connecting fans directly to game developers to ensure its next Battlefield game isn't a flop.

The live service Battlefield 2042 proved to be a big miscalculation on EA's part, but the publisher has been working on an overhaul to its billion-dollar shooter for quite some time. Announced today as Battlefield Labs, EA's new community portal will allow gamers to test out different iterations of new Battlefield content and give feedback directly to the teams that are making the games.

The new program is called Battlefield Labs (sign up here), and it's being called "the most ambitious community testing program in franchise history." Battlefield Studios was also established and there's four studios under the banner: DICE, Ripple Effect (formerly DICE LA), EA Motive, and Criterion. Vince Zampella is now Head of Battlefield.

This a huge undertaking for both EA and its games teams. Testers will be under NDA and Battlefield Studios intends to test "almost everything."

Restoring Battlefield has been very important for EA--In July 2024, Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said this about the new Battlefield projects:

"This is not just one of our top priorities, it is also one of the most ambitious projects in our history. We have brought together the very best team, coupled with the resources and technology they need to deliver an epic Battlefield experience."

No release timing was given, but reports indicate some portion of the game could be out in 2025.