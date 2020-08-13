TweakTown
Battlefield 6 leaks: designed for over 128 players, 32v32 is standard

DICE have designed the next-gen Battlefield 6 maps for over 128 players, but the standard playlist for multiplayer is 32 v 32.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Thu, Aug 13 2020 11:46 PM CDT
I'm sure EA DICE have been taking down some serious notes over the mega-success of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and more specifically its battle royale mode that is addictive AF: Warzone.

In some new Battlefield 6 leaks, we have industry insider Tom Henderson tweeting out some "Battlefield news". Henderson tweeted: "Maps have been designed with 128+ players in mind. But 32 vs 32 will also be a standard playlist".

We recently saw an entire building collapse in Battlefield 6 -- or at least we thought we did, and we also heard about Battlefield 6 having a modern setting and supporting up to 128 players, and EA boss Laura Miele recently saying the team are "creating epic battles at a scale and fidelity unlike anything you've experienced before" in Battlefield 6.

The tweet with the aforementioned building collapsing, taking place right at the beginning of the video.

NEWS SOURCE:static1.srcdn.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

