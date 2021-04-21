All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Dynamic weather a 'big part' of Battlefield, trailer will show it off

EA's next-gen Battlefield and its dynamic weather a 'big part of the game', with the trailer to show it off in 'spectacular way'.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 21 2021 7:46 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It was only just a couple of weeks ago that we heard that the new Battlefield would have natural disasters, with the introduction of tsunamis, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and more.

In some new tweets from Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, the hype engines for Battlefield continue to get fueled. In a reply to a tweet, Henderson said that dynamic weather is a "big part of the game" and that he thinks the upcoming teaser trailer for Battlefield will show this off in a "spectacular way".

We already knew that destruction in the new Battlefield was being taken to the next level with glimpses of entire unscripted skyscraper destruction quickly turning the hype knobs to 11, with EA CEO Andrew Wilson saying at the time: "The game takes full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive immersive battles to life with more players than ever before. Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next edition of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevate it to another level".

The team at DICE know what they're doing... and this is a tweet from the official Battlefield Twitter account from April 2, nearly 3 weeks ago now.

I mean, if there's one thing that the team at EA DICE have done with Battlefield is environmental and physical destruction, great weather effects, and the introduction of new graphics technologies. But the new Battlefield is taking things to the next level if all of these rumors are true.

Dynamic weather a 'big part' of Battlefield, trailer will show it off 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Battlefield V [Online Game Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/21/2021 at 2:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.