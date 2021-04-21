Dynamic weather a 'big part' of Battlefield, trailer will show it off

EA's next-gen Battlefield and its dynamic weather a 'big part of the game', with the trailer to show it off in 'spectacular way'.

It was only just a couple of weeks ago that we heard that the new Battlefield would have natural disasters, with the introduction of tsunamis, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and more.

In some new tweets from Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, the hype engines for Battlefield continue to get fueled. In a reply to a tweet, Henderson said that dynamic weather is a "big part of the game" and that he thinks the upcoming teaser trailer for Battlefield will show this off in a "spectacular way".

We already knew that destruction in the new Battlefield was being taken to the next level with glimpses of entire unscripted skyscraper destruction quickly turning the hype knobs to 11, with EA CEO Andrew Wilson saying at the time: "The game takes full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive immersive battles to life with more players than ever before. Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next edition of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevate it to another level".

The team at DICE know what they're doing... and this is a tweet from the official Battlefield Twitter account from April 2, nearly 3 weeks ago now.

I mean, if there's one thing that the team at EA DICE have done with Battlefield is environmental and physical destruction, great weather effects, and the introduction of new graphics technologies. But the new Battlefield is taking things to the next level if all of these rumors are true.

