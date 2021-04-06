The new Battlefield rumored to launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one
EA DICE rumored to launch Battlefield 2021 as an Xbox Game Pass Day 1 title, notorious Battlefield leaker kinda confirms the news.
EA is set to have a huge year this year when it comes to the next-gen Battlefield, which isn't poised to only have game-changing natural disasters -- but it could launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one.
The rumors started on the Xbox Era podcast, with notorious Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson kinda confirming it with a GIF. We don't know if Battlefield will be an Xbox Game Pass offering at launch, but given how badly previous Battlefield games have been at launch I'd be hoping EA DICE have things much more stable with Battlefield 2021 if it's going to be on Xbox Game Pass on day one.
During the podcast, leaker Shpeshal Ed said that there would be a third-party AAA FPS game that is "very highly likely" launching on Xbox Game Pass. I don't think Microsoft would open that up to the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard as Sony has a tighter relationship with Activision when it comes to the PlayStation -- so Microsoft could have a big win here for Xbox if they can get Battlefield 2021 aka Battlefield 6 aka BATTLEFIELD as a day one title on Xbox Game Pass.
- Read more: Battlefield 2021 set in 2025, has military robots, drones, and more
- Read more: Battlefield 6 leaks: designed for over 128 players, 32v32 is standard
- Read more: Battlefield 6 has modern setting, could support up to 128 players
- Read more: EA to go all out with Battlefield 6, wants to prove itself in 2021
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Apple's new 2021 iPad Pro with Mini LED display should launch in April
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford teases new IP after Embracer merger