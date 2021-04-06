All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The new Battlefield rumored to launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one

EA DICE rumored to launch Battlefield 2021 as an Xbox Game Pass Day 1 title, notorious Battlefield leaker kinda confirms the news.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 6 2021 6:56 PM CDT
EA is set to have a huge year this year when it comes to the next-gen Battlefield, which isn't poised to only have game-changing natural disasters -- but it could launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

The rumors started on the Xbox Era podcast, with notorious Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson kinda confirming it with a GIF. We don't know if Battlefield will be an Xbox Game Pass offering at launch, but given how badly previous Battlefield games have been at launch I'd be hoping EA DICE have things much more stable with Battlefield 2021 if it's going to be on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

During the podcast, leaker Shpeshal Ed said that there would be a third-party AAA FPS game that is "very highly likely" launching on Xbox Game Pass. I don't think Microsoft would open that up to the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard as Sony has a tighter relationship with Activision when it comes to the PlayStation -- so Microsoft could have a big win here for Xbox if they can get Battlefield 2021 aka Battlefield 6 aka BATTLEFIELD as a day one title on Xbox Game Pass.

NEWS SOURCES:youtu.be, gamingintel.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

