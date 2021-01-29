Robinhood stops instant deposit access for crypto, Gold customers OK
Robinhood just halted Instant Deposits for cryptocurrency purchases, but it's all good if you're a Gold customer -- don't worry.
It's not like Robinhood wasn't already knee-deep in a pile of DOGE sh*t, the company is piling on -- making changes where it has made Instant Deposits "temporarily unavailable for crypto purchases".
The company emails that this means you "won't be able to buy crypto with funds from a deposit until it settles (which can take up to 5 business days to complete). Your Crypto Buying Power will also not reflect your deposit until it settles". So if you've been trying to use Instant Deposits for the last couple of hours and couldn't figure out why -- now you do.
But never fear! If you are a Gold customer, Robinhood has your back as "you will still be able to use Instant Deposits to crypto purchases". The tweets from 'Doopie' who added that "I hear they're also limiting stocks tomorrow, so like 5 shares max for specific stocks which in guessing will be the big ones. GME, NOK, BB, etc".
We need to wait a few more hours to see how Robinhood goes in terms of limiting the purchases of key volatile stock, so I'll update you as that happens.
