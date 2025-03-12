Survey shows 1 in 5 gamers are fed up with AMD and NVIDIA's new GPUs, no longer want to buy one

The poll by ComputerBase indicates that 19% of respondents wanted to buy a new RX 9070 or RTX 5000 GPU, but couldn't, and have now lost interest.

A survey on the new GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA has cast some further light on the Blackwell versus RDNA 4 battle, with some interesting revelations - including the surprising number of PC gamers out there who've had their enthusiasm for a new GPU pretty much stamped out.

Or maybe that isn't so surprising, depending on your viewpoint, but before we get into that, let's just remember that this is a single survey, so don't draw too much in the way of conclusions.

The poll - conducted by German tech site ComputerBase (and flagged up by 3D Center, via VideoCardz) - tried to feel out wider opinions on both sets of new GPUs, as well as gauging the level of sales.

And as you can see in the above post on X - again, we should underline that you must add plenty of seasoning based on a limited sample in one region - this suggests that AMD sold twice as many RX 9070 cards than NVIDIA has for its whole RTX 5000 range (which has been available for a lot longer, of course - since the end of January).

A startling revelation? Well, no, because this echoes what we've heard elsewhere via the rumor mill - and certainly appears to back up this chatter. And furthermore, the idea that NVIDIA has been seriously limited by the amount of stock the company could muster (or failed to muster, rather).

Growing disinterest and dissatisfaction

As noted at the outset, though, one of the most startling issues raised here is the waning interest in both AMD's and NVIDIA's new GPUs. This was brought to light by the question the poll carried about whether the respondent had bought, or was intending to purchase, one of these new RDNA 4 or Blackwell graphics cards (see the above image).

A huge 40% of respondents said they weren't at all interested in picking up one of these new graphics cards, but of course, to some extent, that's to be expected. If you're not ready for an upgrade, you obviously won't be mulling a purchase, and plenty of folks will likely be sticking with a recently purchased (perhaps last-gen) GPU for starters.

What was more damning here was the (almost) 19% of folks who said they were interested before these GPU launches happened, but now, they are no longer intending to buy.

Meaning that between the stock and pricing shenanigans on both sides - which includes AMD's graphics cards only being available at MSRP in limited quantities - people are just giving up. Almost one in five people, in fact.

Now, to some extent that might be a kneejerk, angry reaction to the way these GPU releases have played out - so when everything settles down a bit, availability and price-wise, some folks might change their minds and end up buying after all.

Nevertheless, it remains an alarming statistic that clearly illustrates just how frustrated some would-be GPU upgraders have gotten.

One final interesting point here is with the overall GPU sales graph, NVIDIA's RTX 5090 somehow represents 7% of purchases made by respondents. Given the very limited availability of that flagship graphics card, and, of course, its wallet-damaging cost, we're very surprised to see it notch up that many units shifted - but again, sprinkle some seasoning once again.