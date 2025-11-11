Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 can be played early with a simple trick

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 can be played early for US and European players by heading to the settings on their platform and changing their location.

TL;DR: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches November 14 in the US and Europe, but players can access it early by changing their platform and Activision account region to New Zealand. This method works on Xbox, PC (Xbox App), and PS5, but not on Steam or Battle.net versions.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is only a few days away and if you are hanging out to sink your teeth into the latest Call of Duty, you can do so before everyone else by doing a very simple trick with your settings.

Black Ops 7 officially launches on Friday, November 14 in the US and Europe, but if you want to play it before everyone else in your region, you can simply change your location settings on your platform to New Zealand, along with your Call of Duty account. By doing this US and European players will be able to enjoy Black Ops 7 on Thursday, November 13 at 3AM PT / 6 AM ET / 11 AM GMT.

Below you will find steps for each platform on how to change your location to New Zealand, which includes Xbox, PC (via the Xbox App), and PS5. Unfortunately, if you purchased Black Ops 7 on Steam or Battle.net, you are out of luck as the New Zealand trick won't work on these platforms.

Xbox

Open your console's Settings menu. Navigate to System. Select Language and Location. Under Location, change your region to New Zealand. Choose Restart Now to reboot your console and apply the new settings. After restarting, visit the official Call of Duty website. Log in to your account. Go to the Basic Info tab. Edit your address and set the country to New Zealand. Click Save to confirm your changes

PC (Xbox App)

Open your Windows Settings. Navigate to Time & Language. Select Region from the sidebar. Under Country or Region, switch your location to New Zealand. Restart your PC to apply the change. Once restarted, log back into the Xbox app - your currency should now display in NZD. Finally, visit the official Call of Duty website and follow the same steps as above to update your Activision account region to New Zealand.

PS5