All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

PlayStation Portal's latest update adds over 50 classics to its cloud gaming library

Sony has continued to improve the PS Portal's Cloud Gaming lineup, recently adding over 50 PS1 and PSP titles available to stream.

PlayStation Portal's latest update adds over 50 classics to its cloud gaming library
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Sony has expanded cloud gaming for the PlayStation Portal, adding a large lineup of PSP and PS1 games, including titles like "Twisted Metal" and "Ape Escape." The PS Plus Cloud features are currently in beta, available in select countries.

Sony has expanded its cloud gaming support for the PlayStation Portal, with its latest update adding a large lineup of PSP and PS1 games to its cloud gaming catalog.

Credit: Sony
3

Credit: Sony

Prior to this, players were only able to access these titles through a PS5 console, whether that be through conventional play, or through the PS Portal using remote play. Now, gamers will be able to play the new catalog on the PS Portal entirely from the cloud - effectively cutting the consoles out of the equation.

The additions include almost the entire line-up of PS1 titles on PS Plus, including the original Twisted Metal series, Ape Escape, and Tekken 2. Players can jump into over 30 PSP titles, including Killzone Liberation, Everybody's Golf, and MediEvil Resurrection.

Credit: Namco
3

Credit: Namco

For anyone confused with the terminology, Cloud Gaming is a feature that runs games on remote servers, allowing you to play by streaming directly to your device. Remote play, which the PS Portal is conventionally built around, involves streaming directly from your PS5 console. They all involve streaming - it's just a matter of where from.

The PS Portal's Cloud Gaming features were originally rolled out in November 2024. Allowing gamers to access select PS5 games from the PlayStation Plus game catalog. The feature still remains an experimental offering in open beta, but early feedback has been relatively positive - with some reviews noting that the feature often functions more reliably than the remote play it shipped with.

The feature's full release date remains unclear, but Sony is presumably refining the experience and game availability before committing to a full launch. It's important to note that the PS Portal's Cloud Gaming service is only available in select countries including the US, Canada, Japan and most of Europe. You can check out the full list in the PlayStation Blog.

To access the Cloud Game Streaming Beta on PS Portal, check out Sony's support website.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Remote Player
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Remote Player
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$199 USD
- -
Buy
$269.96 CAD
- $269.96 CAD
Buy
£271.26
- -
Buy
$199 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/14/2025 at 2:15 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:eurogamer.net, truetrophies.com, blog.playstation.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles