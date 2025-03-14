PlayStation Portal's latest update adds over 50 classics to its cloud gaming library

Sony has continued to improve the PS Portal's Cloud Gaming lineup, recently adding over 50 PS1 and PSP titles available to stream.

Sony has expanded its cloud gaming support for the PlayStation Portal, with its latest update adding a large lineup of PSP and PS1 games to its cloud gaming catalog.

Credit: Sony

Prior to this, players were only able to access these titles through a PS5 console, whether that be through conventional play, or through the PS Portal using remote play. Now, gamers will be able to play the new catalog on the PS Portal entirely from the cloud - effectively cutting the consoles out of the equation.

The additions include almost the entire line-up of PS1 titles on PS Plus, including the original Twisted Metal series, Ape Escape, and Tekken 2. Players can jump into over 30 PSP titles, including Killzone Liberation, Everybody's Golf, and MediEvil Resurrection.

Credit: Namco

For anyone confused with the terminology, Cloud Gaming is a feature that runs games on remote servers, allowing you to play by streaming directly to your device. Remote play, which the PS Portal is conventionally built around, involves streaming directly from your PS5 console. They all involve streaming - it's just a matter of where from.

The PS Portal's Cloud Gaming features were originally rolled out in November 2024. Allowing gamers to access select PS5 games from the PlayStation Plus game catalog. The feature still remains an experimental offering in open beta, but early feedback has been relatively positive - with some reviews noting that the feature often functions more reliably than the remote play it shipped with.

The feature's full release date remains unclear, but Sony is presumably refining the experience and game availability before committing to a full launch. It's important to note that the PS Portal's Cloud Gaming service is only available in select countries including the US, Canada, Japan and most of Europe. You can check out the full list in the PlayStation Blog.

To access the Cloud Game Streaming Beta on PS Portal, check out Sony's support website.