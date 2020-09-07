Cyberpunk 2077: Microtransactions in multiplayer, not singleplayer

There's two Cyberpunk 2077 games incoming: The singleplayer-only RPG in November, and an online-only release with monetization.

CD Projekt RED reminds gamers that Cyberpunk 2077's singleplayer won't have microtransactions. Only the separate online multiplayer release will be monetized.

Right now CDPR is working on two Cyberpunk 2077 projects: The singleplayer-only FPS RPG set for November 19, and a fully-fledged standalone online multiplayer game. These are two separate projects. The singleplayer release won't have any form of microtransactions, but it will be monetized with big premium post-release expansions (think The Witcher 3).

The multiplayer version will have microtransactions and in-game purchases, but CD Projekt RED says it won't be aggressive mTX. They want to 'make you happy to spend money' in their games.

Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer is treated as a AAA release, will be developed by the CP2077 team, and is set for a 2022 launch.

If you've seen our past coverage, you already know only the online multiplayer will have microtransactions. We predicted the online mode would be monetized way back in 2017.

Here's what CD Projekt has said about the game's standalone multiplayer version:

"As far as the monetization on multiplayer for Cyberpunk is concerned, we believe right now it's definitely too early to share any details on that or give guidance.

"The project is in relatively early stage. We keep experimenting--it's our first multiplayer game, and we check different options and possibilities. It's definitely not the time to point you to a certain direction on that," CD Projekt RED CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said in a 2019 earnings call.

"You can expect that we won't change our general policy towards fair deals with gamers, so expect wise monetization and always value for money."

"We won't be aggressive, but you can expect great things to be bought,"Adam Kicinski said in a recent 2020 earnings call.

"The goal is to design monetization in a way that makes people happy to spend money. I'm not trying to be cynical or hide something; it's about creating a feeling of value. Same as with our single-player games: we want gamers to be happy while spending money on our products.

"The same is true for microtransactions: you can expect them, of course, and CP is a great setting for selling things, but it won't be aggressive; it won't upset gamers but it'll make them happy - that's our goal at least."

