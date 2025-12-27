Cyberpunk 2 has a $400 million budget and will release in 2030, Polish analyst firm predicts

TL;DR: Cyberpunk 2 is predicted for a 2030 release, coinciding with Cyberpunk 2077's 10th anniversary, featuring multiplayer elements. CD Projekt plans a $419 million budget, emphasizing long-term sales and integrating online systems, though specific multiplayer details remain unconfirmed. This marks a major investment in the franchise's future.

Cyberpunk 2 could be out in 2030, right in time to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cyberpunk 2077.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Polish analyst firm Noble Securities has made predictions on CD Projekt's upcoming Cyberpunk sequel. The group believes Cyberpunk 2 will be out by 2030 with multiplayer in tow, and based on what we know about the game, this feels like a valid prediction. Back in 2017, we reported that CD Projekt had received a multi-million dollar grant from the Polish government to add online multiplayer elements to Cyberpunk 2077. That didn't happen, and the online components had instead been moved to Cyberpunk 2.

Another prediction: CD Projekt will spend 1.5 billion PLN on Cyberpunk 2's development, which is about $419 million. This is a huge sum for any video game, but bear in mind that CD Projekt positions its games to sell for years--in The Witcher 3's case, for over a decade.

"The desire to integrate multiplayer into production prompted us to extend production time beyond the progress of work on the benchmark W4. As a result, the budget has increased to PLN 1.5 billion, and we expect the release in Q4 2030 (the 10th anniversary of CP77)," Noble Securities analyst Mateusz Chrzanowski said in an investor's note, as per Polish news site Strefa Inwestorow.

CD Projekt has not outlined how Cyberpunk 2's multiplayer will work, and has been coy on whether or not it will actually be in the final product.

However, the developer has confirmed that online elements will be in all of its future games, and back in September, we also found a job listing that mentioned "online systems" for Cyberpunk 2.