Cyberpunk 2077 will get tons of post-launch DLC and huge expansions

CD Projekt RED plans tons of post-release content for Cyberpunk 2077, and a lot of it will be free

Cyberpunk 2077 will follow in The Witcher 3's footsteps with a huge arsenal of free DLC packs, complete with sprawling post-launch expansions that carry the story forward.

CD Projekt RED's overall gameplan will continue with Cyberpunk 2077. The team plans to deliver a massive game that spans, oh, probably 100 hours, complete with a bunch of free DLC to boot. We'll also see sizable expansions that rival Witcher 3's titanic Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone.

In a recent interview with Polish investors, CD Projekt RED president Adam Kicinski says not to expect anything less than what The Witcher 3 delivered.

"Expect no less than in the case of The Witcher 3," Kicinski replied when asked about Cyberpunk 2077's DLC volume (as translated by IGN Poland). As for timing, it'll mimic The Witcher 3's gameplan too, which means an array of free DLC complemented by two (or maybe more) game-sized expansions.

"Please expect a scenario similar to The Witcher 3," Kicinski said when asked about Cyberpunk 2077's cadence.

Cyberpunk 2077 lead quest designer Pawel Sasko, who's been quite vocal about the game over the last few years, reinforces Kicinski's words.

This affirmations also reiterate comments CDPR made in 2017:

"Worry not. When thinking CP2077, think nothing less than TW3 - huge single player, open world, story-driven RPG. No hidden catch, you get what you pay for - no bullshit, just honest gaming like with Wild Hunt. We leave greed to others."

The expansions should be separate from the confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 online multiplayer game that's currently in development, though. Expect them to be singleplayer-only content.

Back in 2017, we predicted CP2077 would get its own online mode. More evidence had mounted in 2018 when CDPR teamed up with the online experts at Digital Scapes, a team who specializes in live games. CD Projekt RED finally confirmed the game's online multiplayer last year.

Rather than release it as a separate expansion or additional content update for Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED plans to release multiplayer as its own AAA release sometime in 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still set to release on September 17, 2020. CDPR says the game is totally finished, and they just have to polish the game for its impended release. The team is confident the game won't be delayed due to coronavirus.