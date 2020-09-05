Cyberpunk 2077 MP monetization will make you 'happy to spend money'

Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer will have in-game microtransactions, but CDPR says you'll be 'happy to spend money' on them.

CD Projekt RED wants to make you 'happy to spend money' in Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming online multiplayer experience.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming multiplayer mode will have microtransactions and in-game monetization, and CDPR is taking a novel approach to in-game purchases. Instead of nickel and diming gamers, CDPR wants to inspire some joy when you spend money on in-game content. No details have been outlined on how the digital economy will work in CP2077 multiplayer, but the company says there won't be aggressive monetization and mTX won't upset fans.

"We won't be aggressive, but you can expect great things to be bought,"Adam Kicinski said in a recent earnings call.

"The goal is to design monetization in a way that makes people happy to spend money. I'm not trying to be cynical or hide something; it's about creating a feeling of value. Same as with our single-player games: we want gamers to be happy while spending money on our products.

The same is true for microtransactions: you can expect them, of course, and CP is a great setting for selling things, but it won't be aggressive; it won't upset gamers but it'll make them happy - that's our goal at least."

Read Also: CD Projekt RED profits up 183% in first half of 2020

This reflects other sentiments outlined by the company.

Back in November 2019, CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer would be monetized wisely.

"The project is in relatively early stages. We keep experimenting--it's our first multiplayer game, and we check different options and possibilities. It's definitely not the time to point you to a certain direction on that," CD Projekt RED CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said in a Q3'19 earnings call.

"You can expect that we won't change our general policy towards fair deals with gamers, so expect wise monetization and always value for money."

Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer is expected to be a big AAA experience and will be developed in-house by the same team that worked on Cyberpunk 2077's singleplayer experience.

The multiplayer is expected to launch sometime in 2022, likely after the full CP2077 experience is wrapped up with post-launch expansion content.