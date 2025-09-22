Cyberpunk 2 to have 'online systems' of some sort, possibly PVP or PVE co-op multiplayer

Cyberpunk 2 is confirmed to have some sort of online feature, but CD Projekt has not expressly confirmed whether or not widespread multiplayer is in.

TL;DR: CD Projekt is hiring a lead network engineer for Cyberpunk 2, signaling the inclusion of robust online multiplayer features in the upcoming FPS RPG. This aligns with the studio's strategy to integrate thoughtful online elements while preserving singleplayer depth, as seen in their evolving game development approach.

CD Projekt is hiring a lead network engineer for Cyberpunk 2, which indicates the new FPS RPG could have multiplayer of some kind.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Back in 2017, we published a report that said Cyberpunk 2077 should have online elements. These features, which were described as "seamless multiplayer, city creation, and real-time AI and living cities" in a grant issued to CD Projekt by the Polish government, ultimately didn't make it into the final game.

But there's a chance that Cyberpunk 2 could be what CD Projekt envisioned for the first game; a dynamic, connected world full of activity and action, all facilitated via an online infrastructure. The studio's new job listing for a network engineer mentions "designing and implementing network architecture and online systems"for Cyberpunk 2.

CD PROJEKT RED is currently seeking a Lead Network Engineer to join our team working on Cyberpunk 2, the next mainline Cyberpunk 2077 game. As a Lead Network Engineer, you and your team will play a pivotal role in designing and implementing the network architecture and online systems. You will lead and manage a team of talented engineers, working collaboratively to ensure seamless and robust online systems. We are seeking a candidate with a blend of proven management experience and technical expertise in networking for games - if that's you, we encourage you to apply!

The inclusion of online features in Cyberpunk 2 isn't exactly a surprise. Interestingly enough, The Witcher 4 will also have some sort of online content, but the primary focus is of course on singleplayer.

Back in 2021, CD Projekt confirmed that all of its new games would have online elements of some kind.

"What is changing is our long-term approach to online, and by this we mean ensuring we are properly prepared to implement online elements in our games where they make sense. We don't want to go overboard or lose our singleplayer DNA. We want to take thoughtful steps to build robust online capabilities," CD Projekt's Adam Kicinski said at the time.

CD Projekt is ramping up Cyberpunk 2's production with 116 developers working on the project. No release window has been set for Cyberpunk 2.