CD Projekt Red to release new Witcher 3 DLC before Grand Theft Auto 6

CD Projekt Red is expected to release the rumored new DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt sometime in September in order to avoid the release of GTA 6.

TL;DR: Rumors suggest CD Projekt Red is developing a new Witcher 3 DLC focused on Velen, bridging The Witcher 3 and 4, potentially releasing by September 2026 before GTA VI's launch. The project reportedly involves over 100 developers from Fool's Theory, with quality and timing still under consideration.

Rumors of CD Projekt Red quietly working on a new Witcher 3 DLC have heated up once again, which is great for any fans of the iconic RPG that were a little dismayed at the idea CD Projekt Red was working on a new Witcher 3 DLC as the developer just confirmed it isn't working on something "secret" for Cyberpunk 2077. The thought being, "If they aren't working on something secret for Cyberpunk 2077, why would they be working on something for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt".

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The rumors of the new DLC for Wild Hunt pointed to CD Projekt Red expanding on the region Velen, and the DLC would focus on bridging the gap between the events at the end of The Witcher 3 and the beginning of The Witcher 4. The idea generally sat well with many Witcher 3 fans, including myself, as what better way to get excited for The Witcher 4 than to dive back into the incredible world of The Witcher 3 to do a short-story-length piece of content that leads you right into the new game?

It would get long-time Witcher 3 fans opening up one of their favorite games again, reigniting their love for it, and then, that translates into purchase of The Witcher 4, or, at least that's what CD Projekt Red would be hoping. Now, a Polish analyst has penned a new report that claims they anticipate CD Projekt Red will release this rumored DLC sometime in September 2026, as they want to get it out before the release of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI, which is teed up to be one of, if not the biggest launch in gaming history.

"I didn't include DLC for The Witcher 3 in the model, but like everyone else, I assume that CD Projekt will try to release the DLC before the new GTA release date to avoid this difficult period for other titles. So definitely before November, probably around Q3. I think September is the best window. In the summer, gamers are on vacation, and September seems like a nice "back to school" period. However, things could change. They might come up with the idea to release it in two or three months," an analyst from a brokerage house told Strefa Inwestorów

Additionally, the analyst claimed the project is being worked on by Fool's Theory, with more than 100 developers being involved.