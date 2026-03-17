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CD Projekt Red to release new Witcher 3 DLC before Grand Theft Auto 6

CD Projekt Red is expected to release the rumored new DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt sometime in September in order to avoid the release of GTA 6.

CD Projekt Red to release new Witcher 3 DLC before Grand Theft Auto 6
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: Rumors suggest CD Projekt Red is developing a new Witcher 3 DLC focused on Velen, bridging The Witcher 3 and 4, potentially releasing by September 2026 before GTA VI's launch. The project reportedly involves over 100 developers from Fool's Theory, with quality and timing still under consideration.

Rumors of CD Projekt Red quietly working on a new Witcher 3 DLC have heated up once again, which is great for any fans of the iconic RPG that were a little dismayed at the idea CD Projekt Red was working on a new Witcher 3 DLC as the developer just confirmed it isn't working on something "secret" for Cyberpunk 2077. The thought being, "If they aren't working on something secret for Cyberpunk 2077, why would they be working on something for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt".

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The rumors of the new DLC for Wild Hunt pointed to CD Projekt Red expanding on the region Velen, and the DLC would focus on bridging the gap between the events at the end of The Witcher 3 and the beginning of The Witcher 4. The idea generally sat well with many Witcher 3 fans, including myself, as what better way to get excited for The Witcher 4 than to dive back into the incredible world of The Witcher 3 to do a short-story-length piece of content that leads you right into the new game?

It would get long-time Witcher 3 fans opening up one of their favorite games again, reigniting their love for it, and then, that translates into purchase of The Witcher 4, or, at least that's what CD Projekt Red would be hoping. Now, a Polish analyst has penned a new report that claims they anticipate CD Projekt Red will release this rumored DLC sometime in September 2026, as they want to get it out before the release of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI, which is teed up to be one of, if not the biggest launch in gaming history.

"I didn't include DLC for The Witcher 3 in the model, but like everyone else, I assume that CD Projekt will try to release the DLC before the new GTA release date to avoid this difficult period for other titles. So definitely before November, probably around Q3. I think September is the best window. In the summer, gamers are on vacation, and September seems like a nice "back to school" period. However, things could change. They might come up with the idea to release it in two or three months," an analyst from a brokerage house told Strefa Inwestorów

Additionally, the analyst claimed the project is being worked on by Fool's Theory, with more than 100 developers being involved.

"We can toss around potential dates, but the company likely takes into account many factors that influence the release window. They'll probably also have to ensure that the quality from Fools Theory is fully satisfactory, so I prefer to assume it will be a bit later," added the analyst

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News Sources:reddit.com and strefainwestorow.pl

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

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