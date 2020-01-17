Cyberpunk 2077's online multiplayer won't release until 2022

Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer isn't just an add-on component like GTA Online, but a fully-fledged game in itself. That means CDPR needs more time to work on it and the studio confirmed it won't launch until 2022 or thereabouts.

Today CD Projekt RED confirmed two big things: Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed to September 17, 2020, and that a new Witcher game isn't in development. That mysterious new AAA RPG CD Projekt RED has been working on in tandem with Cyberpunk 2077 is the series' online multiplayer project.

Now in a new investors Q&A session, CD Projekt RED gives key details on the multiplayer game. Despite likely using the same code, engine, and gameplay mechanics as Cyberpunk 2077, the multiplayer project won't meet its original 2021 release target. The way the execs talk about the online title makes it out to be a pretty ambitious standalone experience, complete with an engagement monetization structure and innovative features.

Read Also: CD Projekt RED won't fully embrace live service games

"Given the expected release of Cyberpunk 2077 in September, and frankly speaking the series of events we expect to occur after that date, 2021 appears unlikely as a release date for Cyberpunk multiplayer," said CDPR's SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski.

"Currently we are working on Cyberpunk and multiplayer as the next big games. The AAA release we're working on in parallel is Cyberpunk multiplayer--it's a code name for it--and the date of release will probably go past 2021 with the move of Cyberpunk 2077," CDPR President Adam Kicinski said in the call.

No exact details have been confirmed about the multiplayer project, and we expect things to shift dramatically in the years of development.

CD Projekt RED is confident Cyberpunk 2077 will hit its September 2020 release date but is coy on any info on a next-gen console release.