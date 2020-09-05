Saber Interactive is developing Witcher 3's PS5, Xbox Series X port

CD Projekt RED confirms it won't be developing the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X version of The Witcher 3. Instead the project is being handled by an external studio.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Saber Interactive, the team behind Witcher 3's excellent Switch port, has been tapped to make the game for next-gen consoles. Saber is leading development of the full PS5 and Xbox Series X retail re-release as well as the upgrade enhancements on PC.

Saber will leverage the full might of the PS5, Xbox Series X, and high-end PCs to enable ray tracing, ultra-fast loading times with PCIe 4.0 SSDs, 4K 60FPS perf targets, and more.

The news was confirmed in a recent CD Projekt conference call:

"Regarding The Witcher 3 and its next-gen version: this project is developed outside, with our proven partner who had delivered the 4K version of The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 3 for Switch, so they already know our technology very well," CD Projekt president Adam Kicinski said.

"We asked them to prepare the next-gen port, and as I said during my presentation, we expect a full next-gen experience, with great next gen features, but it doesn't interfere with next-gen development of CP, which is being done internally by the CP team, and we're confirming that CP will be released in the next-gen version."

Kicinski clarifies that CD Projekt RED will be developing Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen version internally, and it won't be handled off to other teams like Saber Interactive.

"Well we have to differentiate two things: the current version, which will be released in November, will be playable from the beginning when next-gen consoles are released; you will be able to play the current-gen version on next-gen from day 1. And you can expect a bit higher quality than on the current gen.

"However, the full-blown next-gen version is planned for next year and it will be developed internally."

The Witcher 3's next-gen re-release will launch sometime in 2021. It'll be a separate retail PS5 and Xbox Series X version, but all existing owners on PS4, Xbox One, and PC will get upgraded for free. This includes both the vanilla base game and the GOTY complete edition.