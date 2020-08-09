NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 series announcement rumored for September 9

NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GeForce RTX 3000 series to be announced on September 9 according to the latest rumors, get hyped!

The last we heard on the launch of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series was that they were launching on September 17, but now an announcement date is floating around: September 9.

According to GamersNexus, NVIDIA will be revealing its next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3000 series cards on September 9. If this is the case, I'd expect tech media -- including myself, to start hearing official news from NVIDIA, NDAs will be signed, and samples will begin to arrive in the next couple of weeks.

If NVIDIA did announce the new GeForce RTX 3000 series cards on September 9, and then launched on September 17 -- that makes sense. It also means NVIDIA will begin the hype train for its new cards very, very soon.

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

