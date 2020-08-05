NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: rumored launch of September 17

A fresh batch of hype is coming out of the oven, with reports that NVIDIA is gearing up for a September 17 launch of its next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards.

We now have a new report from MyDrivers, which is reporting that NVIDIA will launch Ampere GeForce RTX 3000 series cards on September 17. It will begin with the flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (or is that the GeForce RTX 3090) and then stage out the GeForce RTX 3080 release for October, while the GeForce RTX 3060 would drop in November.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti - September 17 GeForce RTX 3080 - October GeForce RTX 3060 - November

All the way back in March 2020, I first wrote that we would see an August 2020 reveal for the next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series cards, while the launch would take place in September 2020. These new rumors seem to be lining up with what I predicted earlier in the year.

What's new is that we have a specific day: September 17, and news that NVIDIA is dragging up the release of its GeForce RTX 3060 part, which the mid-range offering normally launches in January. NVIDIA previously launched the GeForce RTX 2060 in January 2019, after launching the RTX 2080 Ti in September 2018).

The mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 is said to offer some insane performance in the lower-end of the GeForce RTX 3000 series, and bringing it into October drops it right at the door of AMD's next-gen RDNA 2 graphics architecture and new Radeon RX 6000 series cards that are expected to drop with a very big bang in November 2020.

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

