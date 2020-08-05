TweakTown
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: rumored launch of September 17

NVIDIA Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series cards launching on September 17 according to fresh rumors, led by the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Wed, Aug 5 2020 9:11 PM CDT
A fresh batch of hype is coming out of the oven, with reports that NVIDIA is gearing up for a September 17 launch of its next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

We now have a new report from MyDrivers, which is reporting that NVIDIA will launch Ampere GeForce RTX 3000 series cards on September 17. It will begin with the flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (or is that the GeForce RTX 3090) and then stage out the GeForce RTX 3080 release for October, while the GeForce RTX 3060 would drop in November.

  1. GeForce RTX 3080 Ti - September 17
  2. GeForce RTX 3080 - October
  3. GeForce RTX 3060 - November

All the way back in March 2020, I first wrote that we would see an August 2020 reveal for the next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series cards, while the launch would take place in September 2020. These new rumors seem to be lining up with what I predicted earlier in the year.

What's new is that we have a specific day: September 17, and news that NVIDIA is dragging up the release of its GeForce RTX 3060 part, which the mid-range offering normally launches in January. NVIDIA previously launched the GeForce RTX 2060 in January 2019, after launching the RTX 2080 Ti in September 2018).

The mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 is said to offer some insane performance in the lower-end of the GeForce RTX 3000 series, and bringing it into October drops it right at the door of AMD's next-gen RDNA 2 graphics architecture and new Radeon RX 6000 series cards that are expected to drop with a very big bang in November 2020.

More reading:

  • Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. You can read more on that here.
  • NVCache: Ampere is meant to have something called NVCache, which would be NVIDIA's own form of AMD's HBCC (High Bandwidth Cache Controller, more on that here). NVCache would use your system RAM and SSD to super-speed game load times, as well as optimizing VRAM usage. You can read more on NVCache here.
  • Tensor Memory Compression: NVCache is interesting, but Tensor Memory Compression will be on Ampere, and will reportedly use Tensor Cores to both compress and decompress items that are stored in VRAM. This could see a 20-40% reduction in VRAM usage, or more VRAM usage with higher textures in next-gen games and Tensor Memory Compression decreasing that VRAM footprint by 20-40%.
  • How fast is the GeForce RTX 3090? Freaking fast according to rumors, with 60-90% more performance than the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We could see this huge performance leap in ray tracing titles, but we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how much graphical power NVIDIA crams into these new cards. You can read more on those rumors here.
  • Power hungry: As for power consumption, GA102 reportedly uses 230W -- while 24GB of GDDR6X (which we should see on the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX) consumes 60W of power. You can read more on that here.
  • Production begins soon: NVIDIA is reportedly in the DVT (or Design Validation Test) range of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Mass production reportedly kicks off in August 2020, with a media event, benchmarks, and more in September 2020 as I predicted many months ago. More on that here.
I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

Even more reading:

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, news.mydrivers.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

