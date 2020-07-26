Xbox Series S could be an all-white console to contrast Xbox Series X

Microsoft's fabled low-cost Xbox Series S next-gen system could be an all-white console that directly contrasts the Xbox SX.

Microsoft's rumored cheaper next-gen Xbox Series S console may come with a snazzy white paintjob similar to the Xbox One S.

Apparently someone got a hold of a new white Xbox controller that matches the peripheral that ships with the Series X this November. If genuine, the controller could hint at a few things. First off, there's obviously a white next-gen Xbox controller that'll be sold separately. Two, Microsoft may sell an all-white Xbox Series X, but this is less likely because of branding. And three, the white controller will be shipped with the Xbox Series S, the rumored all-digital next-gen Xbox that could be $150 or more cheaper than the Xbox Series X.

The latter makes a lot of sense. If the Xbox Series S (codenamed Lockhart) does exist and ship in 2020 or 2021, then Microsoft will want to clearly delineate between the two systems with color schemes. Microsoft did this with the Xbox One S (white) and Xbox One X (black) at launch, then changed up the color schemes a bit after release.

There's been lots of info floating around about Lockhart. Some say it'll be the smallest Xbox console ever made and cost as low as $249, which isn't likely given the Xbox One S' current MSRP. This would effectively squeeze the One S out of any kind of competitive lineup.

More concrete reports from insiders with behind-the-scenes knowledge paint a specific picture of Lockhart.

The Xbox Series S should be a lower-tier console with a lower-binned 4TFLOP Navi 2 GPU (67% less powerful than the Xbox Series X) that targets 1440p at 60FPS gaming. The Series S will be based around the same 7nm AMD SoC as the Series X despite the hardware and perf discrepancy.

The CPU should remain intact as a 3.8GHz Zen 2 CPU with 8-cores and 16 threads, but there's reports the Series S will have significantly less RAM with 10GB of GDDR6 memory available (versus the Series X's 16GB).

Reports also say the Series S is an all-digital console that won't have a disc drive. This will lower overall MSRP.

Microsoft has yet to announce the Series S, but the console has been mentioned multiple times in Xbox and Windows 10 source code.

Lockhart/Xbox Series S

1440p 60FPS max perf (targets 1080p 60FPS)

No disc drive

PCIe 4.0 SSD

7nm AMD SoC w/ 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU and scaled-down Navi GPU

Lower 10GB GDDR6 memory pool

4 TFLOP Navi GPU

Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

Cheaper MSRP

Anaconda/Xbox Series X

4K 60FPS

Disc drive with 4K UHD playback

Super-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD with 2.4GB/sec speeds

Full 7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU and Navi RDNA 2.0 GPU

16GB GDDR6 RAM

12 TFLOPs of power

4x as powerful as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

More expensive MSRP

