Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,626 Reviews & Articles | 61,213 News Posts

Cheaper next-gen Xbox Lockhart found in Windows 10 code

Microsoft could reveal a cheaper Xbox Series S soon as a low-cost next-gen option

Derek Strickland | Jun 11, 2020 at 2:22 pm CDT (2 mins, 50 secs time to read)

Mention of Lockhart, the rumored cheaper next-gen Xbox, has been found in Windows 10 code and ignites speculation about the system.

View 2 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Cheaper next-gen Xbox Lockhart found in Windows 10 code 3 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Cheaper next-gen Xbox Lockhart found in Windows 10 code 3 | TweakTown.com
Cheaper next-gen Xbox Lockhart found in Windows 10 code 53 | TweakTown.com

Back in 2018, we heard Microsoft's next-gen Xbox would be a family with two systems: Anaconda, the announced higher-end Xbox Series X with its 12TFLOP GPU and 4K 120FPS gaming; and Lockhart, a cheaper, more cost-effective system with a 4-6TFLOP GPU that targets 1440p 60FPS.

Microsoft has yet to announce Lockhart, but the company probably will at some point, especially now that it's listed in Windows 10 OS code. The snippet of code mentions codenames for all Xbox consoles, from Durango (Xbox One) to Anaconda (Xbox Series X) and Lockhart.

Cheaper next-gen Xbox Lockhart found in Windows 10 code 53 | TweakTown.com

The Xbox Series X is expected to cost $500 or thereabouts, so the idea behind Lockhart is basically to make a next-gen version of the Xbox One S. Microsoft wants to make a cheaper entry-level system to help ease gamers into the new ecosystem.

That being said, Lockhart may not be revealed in 2020 and it may not even be announced this year. Microsoft could wait until 2021 or longer before it reveals Lockhart. That would give more time for gamers to transition to the new gen and most importantly, not to crowd the Xbox market. If Lockhart is released in 2020, there will be four Xboxes on the market: Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S (Lockhart).

Microsoft plans to reveal more info at an Xbox event in July, but this might be about first-party games. We might have to wait until August or so before we get concrete details on Xbox Series X's exact launch and price.

Check below for a quick comparison between the Xbox Series X and the rumored Lockhart system:

Lockhart

  • 1440p 60FPS
  • No disc drive
  • Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
  • 7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU and Navi GPU
  • Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)
  • ~6-8 TFLOPs of power?
  • Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S
  • Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
  • Cheaper MSRP

Xbox Series X (Anaconda)

  • 4K 60FPS
  • Disc drive with 4K UHD playback
  • Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
  • Full 7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU and Navi GPU
  • Full GDDR6 memory (maybe up to 16GB)
  • Over 10 TFLOPs of power
  • 4x as powerful as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X
  • Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
  • More expensive MSRP
Buy at Amazon

Gears 5 - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$14.99
$14.99$24.98$24.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/11/2020 at 2:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techradar.com, twitter.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.