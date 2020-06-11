Cheaper next-gen Xbox Lockhart found in Windows 10 code

Mention of Lockhart, the rumored cheaper next-gen Xbox, has been found in Windows 10 code and ignites speculation about the system.

View 2 Images

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Back in 2018, we heard Microsoft's next-gen Xbox would be a family with two systems: Anaconda, the announced higher-end Xbox Series X with its 12TFLOP GPU and 4K 120FPS gaming; and Lockhart, a cheaper, more cost-effective system with a 4-6TFLOP GPU that targets 1440p 60FPS.

Microsoft has yet to announce Lockhart, but the company probably will at some point, especially now that it's listed in Windows 10 OS code. The snippet of code mentions codenames for all Xbox consoles, from Durango (Xbox One) to Anaconda (Xbox Series X) and Lockhart.

The Xbox Series X is expected to cost $500 or thereabouts, so the idea behind Lockhart is basically to make a next-gen version of the Xbox One S. Microsoft wants to make a cheaper entry-level system to help ease gamers into the new ecosystem.

That being said, Lockhart may not be revealed in 2020 and it may not even be announced this year. Microsoft could wait until 2021 or longer before it reveals Lockhart. That would give more time for gamers to transition to the new gen and most importantly, not to crowd the Xbox market. If Lockhart is released in 2020, there will be four Xboxes on the market: Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S (Lockhart).

Microsoft plans to reveal more info at an Xbox event in July, but this might be about first-party games. We might have to wait until August or so before we get concrete details on Xbox Series X's exact launch and price.

Check below for a quick comparison between the Xbox Series X and the rumored Lockhart system:

Lockhart

1440p 60FPS

No disc drive

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU and Navi GPU

Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)

~6-8 TFLOPs of power?

Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

Cheaper MSRP

Xbox Series X (Anaconda)