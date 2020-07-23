Xbox Series S update: smallest Xbox ever, could cost just $249

Microsoft is reportedly making the Xbox Series X super-small, could almost fit in your hand -- while it could cost $249-$299.

We've been hearing so much about Microsoft's flagship Xbox Series X console that the Xbox Series S console doesn't get as much of that spotlight... until now. Speaking of that Xbox Series X spotlight, I recently reported that the next-gen Xbox consoles would launch in November with the "largest line up ever", more on that here.

We have some new rumors from Moore's Law is Dead on YouTube that Microsoft could be pricing the Xbox Series S at somewhere between $250-$300, which will sit very well against the disc-less all-digital PlayStation 5 which should cost somewhere between $350-$400.

If the Xbox Series S is priced at $249 with its super-small design and same internals -- a semi-custom APU made up of Zen 2 CPU cores and RDNA 2 GPU cores, the super-fast PCIe 4.0 storage and GDDR6 memory (but just less RAM: 10GB GDDR6 versus 16GB GDDR6).

Microsoft will reportedly be eating some of the cost of the Xbox Series X to get the price down to cutt throat competitive levels, where costs on the Xbox Series S console are reportedly $280. If Microsoft does indeed price the Xbox Series S at $249 then it will be losing $30 per console.

That's alright if you're now in the Xbox family and Microsoft product families, versus buying a more expensive PlayStation 5 console. But I'll have more to say on that in a follow up series of articles on the weekend. Until then, here's where Tom from Moore's Law is Dead on YouTube thinks pricing on the consoles will fall: