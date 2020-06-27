Xbox Series S Lockhart has 10GB GDDR6 RAM, 4TFLOP GPU

Microsoft's cheaper next-gen Xbox Series S may have 1/3rd the GPU power as the Series X.

New reports further solidify info on Microsoft's unannounced budget-friendly next-gen Xbox Series S console.

Microsoft may release two next-gen Xbox consoles in 2020: The higher-end and more expensive Xbox Series X (codenamed Anaconda) with a 12TFLOP GPU that targets 4K 120FPS max perf, and a cheaper digital-only Xbox Series S (codenamed Lockhart) that targets 1440p 60FPS perf.

Now we have more info to corroborate these reports. Sources tell The Verge's Tom Warren that the Xbox Series S will have roughly 1/3rd of the Series X's GPU power. Lockhart is expected to ship with a 4TFLOP Navi GPU complemented by 10GB of GDDR6 RAM, of which 7.5GB will be usable for games.

This isn't the first time we've heard these kinds of spec rumors.

We've heard multiple rumors the Xbox Series S (aka Lockhart) will have "significantly less RAM" as the Series X.

The consensus is the Xbox Series S will essentially be the next-gen version of the Xbox One S. Outside of specs, the Series S isn't expected to be that much different than the Series X. It'll be a cheaper entry point into the next-gen ecosystem with stunted power and performance capabilities.

The Series S is expected to ship with the same 7nm AMD SoC outfitted with a lower-clocked Zen 2 CPU and a scaled-down Navi GPU, complemented by an ultra-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD, but it may not feature a disc drive. It'll likewise be backwards compatible with existing Xbox games.

Microsoft has yet to announce or confirm the Xbox Series S, but it's only a matter of time before it gets unearthed.

Mention of the console has been found in Windows 10 update source code, and has likewise been spotted in Xbox Development Kit documentation.

Lockhart

1440p 60FPS

No disc drive

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU and Navi GPU

Lower 10GB GDDR6 memory pool

4 TFLOP Navi GPU

Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

Cheaper MSRP

Anaconda/Project Scarlett