Disc-less Xbox Series X now available for $450

Microsoft's new Xbox Series X and Series S models are now available to buy for the holidays, including the new white tower Series X and 2TB black Series S.

Microsoft's new duo of Xbox Series X consoles is now available in time for the holiday season.

In a bid to further its subscription-driven business, Microsoft's games division has released a new Xbox Series X model that's all-digital and doesn't have a disc drive. The move is meant to further solidify consumers into Microsoft's ecosystem of digital products and services that are more profitable than the traditional physical media found on store shelves.

The new Xbox lineup includes the all-digital Xbox Series X with a new white paint job, and for dedicated gamers, Microsoft has also launched the limited-edition galaxy black Series X that comes with a 2TB SSD. For more budget-conscious consumers, there's the 1TB Series S which effectively doubles the storage capacity over the launch model that was limited to just 512GB.

Check below for more info on each console:

