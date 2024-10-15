Disc-less Xbox Series X now available for $450

Microsoft's new duo of Xbox Series X consoles is now available in time for the holiday season.
In a bid to further its subscription-driven business, Microsoft's games division has released a new Xbox Series X model that's all-digital and doesn't have a disc drive. The move is meant to further solidify consumers into Microsoft's ecosystem of digital products and services that are more profitable than the traditional physical media found on store shelves.
The new Xbox lineup includes the all-digital Xbox Series X with a new white paint job, and for dedicated gamers, Microsoft has also launched the limited-edition galaxy black Series X that comes with a 2TB SSD. For more budget-conscious consumers, there's the 1TB Series S which effectively doubles the storage capacity over the launch model that was limited to just 512GB.
Check below for more info on each console:
- The Xbox Series S - 1TB (White) ($349.99 USD) is equipped with 1TB of storage and is featured in Robot White. Now with double the storage, you can store even more of your favorite games.
- The Xbox Series X - 1TB Digital Edition ($449.99 USD) is equipped with 1TB of storage, is all-digital, and is featured in Robot White for the first time.
- The Xbox Series X - 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition ($599.99 USD) delivers the same speed, performance and features of Xbox Series X, but comes equipped with 2TB of storage, a unique design and a matching Xbox Wireless controller with a Galaxy Black D-pad and Velocity Green back case.
