Microsoft unveils three new Xbox consoles that will release later this year

Microsoft has unveiled three new Xbox consoles at the Xbox Games Showcase, revealing one diskless white Xbox Series X and a Galaxy Black special edition.

Microsoft just announced it will be releasing three new Xbox consoles, two in the new Robot White color scheme and one in Galaxy Black.

The new consoles were unveiled by Xbox president Sarah Bond, who showcased the new Xbox Series X "Galaxy Black", which is exactly the same as the standard Xbox Series X performance-wise, but instead comes with a 2TB SSD.

The Galaxy Black console has drawn inspiration from constellations and space, featuring a silver, grey and green celestial effect that is meant to represent "thousands of games and millions of gamers playing on Xbox". The Galaxy Black edition will be a limited release and be priced at $559.99.

Microsoft also announced the Xbox Series X 1TB digital edition, which will arrive in Robot White. This edition will come with a 1TB SSD and will not have a disc drive, making it an entirely digital experience and, therefore, a reduced price point of $449.99. There is also the Xbox Series S 1TB that will also be coming in Robot White, which will be priced at $349.99. All of the aforementioned new Xbox consoles are slated to launch later this year, but a specific date hasn't been mentioned.

