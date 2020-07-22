Star Wars Squadrons won't be optimized on next-gen PlayStation 5, Xbox
EA Motive's big new Star Wars X-Wing-inspired starfighter won't get next-gen optimizations or re-releases on PS5, Xbox Series X.
EA is currently ramping up its studios for major next-gen projects on PS5 and Xbox Series X, including Battlefield 6, but its latest Star Wars dogfighter won't be one of them.
Star Wars Squadrons, the new first-person starfighter inspired by X-Wing vs Tie Fighter, has a lot of ambitious features. It'll have full platform parity across Xbox One, PS4, PC, and even full VR support on PSVR and PC-powered HMDs, as well as full online multiplayer cross-play. But there's one thing it won't have: Next-gen optimizations.
According to EA Motive creative director Ian Frazier, the developer currently has no plans to release a PlayStation 5 version of Star Wars Squadrons, nor does it plan to support Microsoft's Smart Delivery initiative for the game. That means the studio won't release next-gen optimizations for the title that makes it play and look better on the newer consoles.
Star Wars Squadrons will release as, and remain as, a current-gen game on PS4 and Xbox One.
Read more: Star Wars Squadrons: Everything you need to know
EA Motive will instead rely on both consoles' expansive backwards compatibility support to play Squadrons of next-gen hardware. But that doesn't mean we won't get more perf out of next-gen systems. Squardons will still play better on the PS5 and Xbox Series X than it does on current-gen.
Both consoles natively upscale performance in a number of ways. The Xbox Series X, for example, can automatically boost games to run at native 4K and can tighten frame rates while reducing jaggies.
The PS5's, on the other hand, will massively boost backward compatible games to ensure faster loading times and other upgrades. Sony has been less transparent in how the PS5 boosts games natively, but Mark Cerny promises the built-in boost is very significant.
Star Wars Squadrons releases October 2, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam, Epic Store, and Origin). It's also coming to PlayStation VR and PC-powered HMDs as well.
STAY ON TARGET
Compete in intense 5v5 dogfights, unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles, and take off in a thrilling Star Wars™ single-player story. Immerse yourself in the pilot's seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars™: Squadrons in virtual reality (VR) on PlayStation®4 and PC with cross-play support.
MASTER LEGENDARY STARFIGHTERS
Take full control of different starfighter classes from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets, such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights.
PROTECT THE GALAXY
Plan every skirmish with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Pilots will triumph as a team in known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.
ALL WINGS REPORT IN
Plan skirmishes with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Compete in intense 5v5 multiplayer dogfights or unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles. Together, you're the galaxy's finest.
MASTER LEGENDARY STARFIGHTERS
Take control of different classes of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets - including the agile A-wing and the devastating TIE bomber. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights.
GET IN THE COCKPIT
The cockpit is your home. Use its dashboards to your advantage and - with just a thin hull of metal and glass between you and the perils of space - feel the intensity of combat from a first-person perspective. Take off in thrilling multiplayer modes and a unique single-player Star Wars story, which covers a key campaign near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War. Immerse yourself in the pilot's seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars: Squadrons in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 4 and PC.
THE MISSION IS CLEAR
Star Wars: Squadrons is a fully self-contained experience from day one, where you earn rewards through play. Climb the ranks and unlock new components like weapons, hulls, engines, shields, and cosmetic items in a clear path for progression that keeps gameplay fresh and engaging.