Star Wars Squadrons won't be optimized on next-gen PlayStation 5, Xbox

EA is currently ramping up its studios for major next-gen projects on PS5 and Xbox Series X, including Battlefield 6, but its latest Star Wars dogfighter won't be one of them.

Star Wars Squadrons, the new first-person starfighter inspired by X-Wing vs Tie Fighter, has a lot of ambitious features. It'll have full platform parity across Xbox One, PS4, PC, and even full VR support on PSVR and PC-powered HMDs, as well as full online multiplayer cross-play. But there's one thing it won't have: Next-gen optimizations.

According to EA Motive creative director Ian Frazier, the developer currently has no plans to release a PlayStation 5 version of Star Wars Squadrons, nor does it plan to support Microsoft's Smart Delivery initiative for the game. That means the studio won't release next-gen optimizations for the title that makes it play and look better on the newer consoles.

Star Wars Squadrons will release as, and remain as, a current-gen game on PS4 and Xbox One.

Read more: Star Wars Squadrons: Everything you need to know

EA Motive will instead rely on both consoles' expansive backwards compatibility support to play Squadrons of next-gen hardware. But that doesn't mean we won't get more perf out of next-gen systems. Squardons will still play better on the PS5 and Xbox Series X than it does on current-gen.

Both consoles natively upscale performance in a number of ways. The Xbox Series X, for example, can automatically boost games to run at native 4K and can tighten frame rates while reducing jaggies.

The PS5's, on the other hand, will massively boost backward compatible games to ensure faster loading times and other upgrades. Sony has been less transparent in how the PS5 boosts games natively, but Mark Cerny promises the built-in boost is very significant.

Star Wars Squadrons releases October 2, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam, Epic Store, and Origin). It's also coming to PlayStation VR and PC-powered HMDs as well.