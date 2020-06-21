Star Wars: Squadrons will be very grindy with tons of upgrades
EA Motive's new Star Wars game is massively replayable and will have tons of upgrades to enhance your ship's battle prowess.
Like any online game from EA, the new Star Wars: Squadrons starfighting sim has a ton of stuff to unlock to keep you engaged and playing longer.
A big part of any online game is progression. It's a critical aspect of the five-part Engagement Cycle, and EA Motive has baked in lots of grinding into its new Star Wars: Squadrons galactic battle sim. EA confirms the game will have over 50 passive loadouts and components that can drastically affect handling, weapons selection, fire modes, stealth capabilities, and shielding and defense.
These loadouts can be changed on-the-fly between battles and are likely tiered progression unlocks to incentivize continued play, rewarding those who put more investment into the game. We're not sure how the content is unlocked--whether it's randomized or in a set battle pass-style progression tier scheme--but EA does confirm microtransactions won't be included.
"Unlock everything you need to customize your pilot and starfighters simply by playing the game. From cosmetics, to an arsenal of over 50 components that alter how your ships fly, fight, and survive. You can dramatically change your ship's loadout depending on your squad's strategy."
The big pull with Squadrons is the 5v5 online multiplayer, which culminates in two modes: Dogfighting and Fleet Battles. It's not just about online play, though: EA Motive has baked in solo play against bots, team play against bots, and of course team vs team play in online battles.
Squadrons will release October 2, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, complete with full cross-play on all platforms. It's also coming to PC-powered VR headsets and PlayStation VR.
Check below for more info from EA:
Compete in intense 5v5 dogfights, unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles, and take off in a thrilling Star Wars™ single-player story. Immerse yourself in the pilot's seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars™: Squadrons in virtual reality (VR) on PlayStation®4 and PC with cross-play support.
PROTECT THE GALAXY
Plan every skirmish with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Pilots will triumph as a team in known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.
GET IN THE COCKPIT
The cockpit is your home. Use its dashboards to your advantage and - with just a thin hull of metal and glass between you and the perils of space - feel the intensity of combat from a first-person perspective. Take off in thrilling multiplayer modes and a unique single-player Star Wars story, which covers a key campaign near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War. Immerse yourself in the pilot's seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars: Squadrons in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 4 and PC.
THE MISSION IS CLEAR
Star Wars: Squadrons is a fully self-contained experience from day one, where you earn rewards through play. Climb the ranks and unlock new components like weapons, hulls, engines, shields, and cosmetic items in a clear path for progression that keeps gameplay fresh and engaging.
