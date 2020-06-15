Star Wars Squadrons: Everything you need to know

Today EA announced Star Wars Squadrons, the EA Motive's ambitious spacefighter sim that combines cross-play, online and singleplayer content, and spans multiple Star Wars generations.

Star Wars Squadrons is a lot like Rogue Squadron and Battlefront mixed together. EA Motive's new game is a first-person starfighter that hearkens back to the old Tie Fighter and X-Wing PC games of yore, and lets gamers play both on the Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire sides. Each side has five pilots, hinting at five ship variants. Below are the confirmed ships in Squadrons:

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Imperial fleet

Tie Fighter

Tie Bomber

Tie Interceptor

Reaper Troop Transport

Rebel Alliance

U-Wing (post-Civil War)

X-Wing

A-Wing

Y-Wing

Campaign and Online Multiplayer

Star Wars Squadrons has two modes: A fully-fledged singleplayer campaign, and 5v5 online multiplayer. The online component is a live game that'll shift over time--EA refers to it as an "evolving battlefield"--but there's apparently no microtransactions this time. There is a robust level-up and ranking system that'll let you upgrade your ship over time, as well as customize it via cosmetics.

The battles should be absolutely huge. There's two modes revealed so far: Dogfights, which are starfighter battles, and the massive Fleet Battles, which are widespread warscapes with carriers, cruisers, and tons of reinforcement. The footage shows Star Destroyers, Nebulon Escort Frigates, and Reaper Troop Transports.

Setting

The game itself takes place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, chronicling the tumultuous period after the fall of the Empire after the Civil War. We'll see the New Order rise from the Empire's ashes, and the skirmishes and huge galactic battles will highlight this important period.

The campaign will be set near the end of the final Death Star battle, EA says.

Massive Cross-Play

One of the most ambitious parts of Squadrons is wide-sweeping cross-play. The game will be platform agnostic when it launches, allowing PS4, Xbox One, and PC players to play together, including Steam, Epic Store, and even Origin gamers to join the fray. This is one of the first times EA has embraced major cross-play across all these mediums.

Star Wars Squadrons releases October 2, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam, Epic Store, and Origin). It's also coming to PlayStation VR and PC-powered HMDs as well.

Check below for more info from EA:

STAY ON TARGET Compete in intense 5v5 dogfights, unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles, and take off in a thrilling Star Wars™ single-player story. Immerse yourself in the pilot's seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars™: Squadrons in virtual reality (VR) on PlayStation®4 and PC with cross-play support. MASTER LEGENDARY STARFIGHTERS Take full control of different starfighter classes from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets, such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights. PROTECT THE GALAXY Plan every skirmish with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Pilots will triumph as a team in known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan. ALL WINGS REPORT IN Plan skirmishes with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Compete in intense 5v5 multiplayer dogfights or unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles. Together, you're the galaxy's finest. MASTER LEGENDARY STARFIGHTERS Take control of different classes of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets - including the agile A-wing and the devastating TIE bomber. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights. GET IN THE COCKPIT The cockpit is your home. Use its dashboards to your advantage and - with just a thin hull of metal and glass between you and the perils of space - feel the intensity of combat from a first-person perspective. Take off in thrilling multiplayer modes and a unique single-player Star Wars story, which covers a key campaign near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War. Immerse yourself in the pilot's seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars: Squadrons in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 4 and PC. THE MISSION IS CLEAR Star Wars: Squadrons is a fully self-contained experience from day one, where you earn rewards through play. Climb the ranks and unlock new components like weapons, hulls, engines, shields, and cosmetic items in a clear path for progression that keeps gameplay fresh and engaging.

Last updated: Jun 15, 2020 at 12:50 pm CDT