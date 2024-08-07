Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS4 and Xbox One launch date revealed

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available for the Xbox One and PS4 next month.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is officially coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to a new announcement from publisher Electronic Arts.

Survivor originally released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and the PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the EA App on April 28, 2023, and more than a year later, it's now coming to consoles that are more than 11 years old. While the PS4 and Xbox One are considered to be very old, there are still millions of gamers on both of those platforms, hence EA's push for Survivor to be available on the platforms.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will come with a variety of optimizations that are designed to maximize the capabilities of the hardware within both of the previous-gen consoles. Both versions of the game will retail for $49.99. Additionally, Respawn Entertainment confirmed via its press release that the PC version of the game will be getting an update in the "coming weeks" that will improve performance and controls while also introducing a bunch of quality-of-life improvements.

