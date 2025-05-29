Star Citizen developer is now hiring for current, next-gen consoles, should be on PlayStation 6

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games is looking for Cinematic Animators at some of its studios, with positions open for someone in Frankfurt and Manchester, who need experience developing for current, and next-gen consoles.

We know that Microsoft and Sony both have next-gen consoles in the works, with a new Xbox and the upcoming PlayStation 6 consoles in the works right now, one of the most expensive games of all time -- Star Citizen -- should now be expected to drop on the next-gen Xbox and PS6 consoles.

CIG itself hasn't said a single word on whether we'll see Star Citizen on consoles yet, and the current-gen Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro consoles are decent systems now, but the next-gen Xbox and PS6 could better handle Star Citizen. All the way back at PAX 2013, I interviewed Cloud Imperium Games boss Chris Roberts, where I asked his thoughts about consoles and he simply stated: "I don't care about consoles"... but it seems nearly $1 billion later, Roberts' decision has changed.

The job description reads: "As a Cinematic Animator, you will be part of a team of Animators and Cinematic Designers dedicated to bringing to life the performances of some of the best actors in the industry and tying them into the Squadron 42 narrative. You'll be developing scenes with multiple branching options, deep and emotional narrative, and exciting action. Founded in 2012, Cloud Imperium Games creates cutting-edge videogames that defy expectations. We're currently developing Star Citizen, a record-breaking multiplayer online space sim, and Squadron 42, a cinematic single-player adventure set in the same universe".