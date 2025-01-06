The next-gen Xbox coming in 2026 is called 'Xbox Prime' in new rumor, will fight PlayStation 6

Microsoft's next-generation Xbox console is called 'Xbox Prime' and Infinity Ward's new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 would be day one release in 2026.

Microsoft's next-generation Xbox console will be released in 2026 and is called "Xbox Prime" according to the latest rumors.

The next-generation Xbox Prime console was leaked by TheGhostOfHope on X, who mostly posts leaks about Call of Duty, where he said that the next-gen Xbox console "is still coming in 2026 and will be called Xbox Prime". He continued, saying it was unclear if that's just a codename for the new Xbox or the actual name.

The leaker has also heard that Infinity Ward's next-gen Call of Duty game -- which should be Modern Warfare 4 -- is still being considered as a day-one release for Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Prime console. The post on X was to a reply from his original post on May 18, 2024 where he said at the time "hearing from trusted sources that the next Xbox is planned to be released in late 2026. Very likely that COD2026 is a day one release for it".

If we consider that Rockstar has worked directly with Sony for Grand Theft Auto 6 and the "exclusive marketing rights" to the game for PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro, then the return of Infinity Ward + Xbox would be a huge thing to see in 2026. GTA 6 will have been on the market by then, so a next-gen Xbox Prime console coming to compete with the PlayStation 6 in 2027 is going to be a sight to see.

PC gamers will be able to enjoy new levels of performance that those next-gen consoles won't get until late 2026 and into 2027, in a couple of weeks time... NVIDIA is about to unleash its next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs led by the new flagship ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 with 24GB of GDDR7 memory.