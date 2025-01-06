All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

The next-gen Xbox coming in 2026 is called 'Xbox Prime' in new rumor, will fight PlayStation 6

Microsoft's next-generation Xbox console is called 'Xbox Prime' and Infinity Ward's new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 would be day one release in 2026.

The next-gen Xbox coming in 2026 is called 'Xbox Prime' in new rumor, will fight PlayStation 6
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft's next-generation Xbox, rumored to be called "Xbox Prime," is expected to release in 2026. Leaked information suggests Infinity Ward's next-gen Call of Duty, possibly Modern Warfare 4, may launch with it. The console will compete with PlayStation 6 in 2027. Meanwhile, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs are imminent.

Microsoft's next-generation Xbox console will be released in 2026 and is called "Xbox Prime" according to the latest rumors.

The next-generation Xbox Prime console was leaked by TheGhostOfHope on X, who mostly posts leaks about Call of Duty, where he said that the next-gen Xbox console "is still coming in 2026 and will be called Xbox Prime". He continued, saying it was unclear if that's just a codename for the new Xbox or the actual name.

The leaker has also heard that Infinity Ward's next-gen Call of Duty game -- which should be Modern Warfare 4 -- is still being considered as a day-one release for Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Prime console. The post on X was to a reply from his original post on May 18, 2024 where he said at the time "hearing from trusted sources that the next Xbox is planned to be released in late 2026. Very likely that COD2026 is a day one release for it".

If we consider that Rockstar has worked directly with Sony for Grand Theft Auto 6 and the "exclusive marketing rights" to the game for PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro, then the return of Infinity Ward + Xbox would be a huge thing to see in 2026. GTA 6 will have been on the market by then, so a next-gen Xbox Prime console coming to compete with the PlayStation 6 in 2027 is going to be a sight to see.

PC gamers will be able to enjoy new levels of performance that those next-gen consoles won't get until late 2026 and into 2027, in a couple of weeks time... NVIDIA is about to unleash its next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs led by the new flagship ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 with 24GB of GDDR7 memory.

Photo of the MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card
Best Deals: MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$2799.99 USD
- -
Buy
$7669.96 CAD
- -
Buy
$2799.99 USD
- -
Buy
$2799.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2025 at 8:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles