Bully rated for PS5, Series X, but it might be for GTA+ subs and not a premium Gen 9 release

Bully has been rated for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles by the Taiwanese ratings board, but this may be for Rockstar's GTA+ subscription.

Taiwan's Entertainment Software Ratings Board has greenlit Bully for release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, as well as PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Interestingly enough, this version of Bully that was rated by the board is the European PAL version, aka the Canis Canem Edition (which translates to "dog eat dog").

The Bully Canis Canem Edition on the aforementioned platforms was approved on August 18, 2024, but before gamers get too excited, there's an important caveat: It's possible that these re-classification is for Rockstar's GTA+ subscription, and not for a fully-fledged re-release on Gen 9 consoles (oddly enough, the game was also approved for Xbox 360).

Earlier this month, Rockstar Games announced that Bully is coming to its GTA+ subscription service in two days, on August 20, 2024.

"Bully will be available for GTA+ Members to download on the console platform that coincides with their active GTA+ Membership, and on compatible iOS and Android devices," Rockstar wrote in the announcement post.

Another interesting thing to note here is that GTA+ is not currently available on PS4, Xbox One, or PC. It's only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but an active subscription can actually unlock access to specific games on mobile platforms--both GTA Liberty City Stories and Chinatown Wars are available to download on iOS and Android for GTA+ subscribers.

Rockstar recently raised the price of GTA+ to coincide with this added value, boosting GTA+'s subscription price from $5.99 a month to the new price of $7.99 a month. The developer will continue to rotate new games in and out of GTA+ similar to Xbox Game Pass.