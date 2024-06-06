Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown on PC needs GeForce RTX 4090 to hit 4K 60FPS

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown PC demo hits Steam: requires NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 for 4K 60FPS, full games gets released on September 12.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is out on the PC early today, with a new PC demo being posted to Steam and playable through to June 17 at 10AM Pacific Time. Check it out:

NACON and KT Racing announced the release date of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown last week, where it'll hit the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC on September 12. We now have the PC system requirements, which are very hefty if you plan on playing the game at 4K 60FPS.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown requires an Intel Core i9-14900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, 32GB of RAM, and a flagship NVIDIA GeForce RRTX 4090 graphics card for 4K 60FPS. Yowzers. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will launch on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on September 12, with pre-orders for the game getting another week of early access with the game unleashing on September 5.

MINIMUM SPECIFICATIONS (Low 720p 30FPS)

  • OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10
  • PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-6700k or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • MEMORY: 12GB RAM
  • GRAPHICS: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8 GB
  • NETWORK: High-speed Internet connection
  • DirectX: 12
  • Disk space: 50GB

RECOMMENDED SPECIFICATIONS (Medium 1080p 60FPS)

  • OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10
  • PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800x
  • MEMORY: 12 GB RAM
  • GRAPHICS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6700, 10GB
  • NETWORK: High-speed Internet connection
  • DirectX: 12
  • Disk space: 50GB

HIGH SPECIFICATIONS (High 1440 @ 60 FPS)

  • OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10
  • PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • MEMORY: 16 GB RAM
  • GRAPHICS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 12GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 16GB
  • NETWORK: High-speed Internet connection
  • DirectX: 12
  • Disk space: 50GB

PERFORMANCE SPECIFICATIONS (Ultra 2160 @ 60 FPS)

  • OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10
  • PROCESSOR: Intel Core i9-14900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • MEMORY: 32 GB RAM
  • GRAPHICS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 24 GB
  • NETWORK: High-speed Internet connection
  • DirectX: 12
  • Disk space: 50GB
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

