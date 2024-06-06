Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown on PC needs GeForce RTX 4090 to hit 4K 60FPS

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is out on the PC early today, with a new PC demo being posted to Steam and playable through to June 17 at 10AM Pacific Time. Check it out:

NACON and KT Racing announced the release date of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown last week, where it'll hit the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC on September 12. We now have the PC system requirements, which are very hefty if you plan on playing the game at 4K 60FPS.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown requires an Intel Core i9-14900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, 32GB of RAM, and a flagship NVIDIA GeForce RRTX 4090 graphics card for 4K 60FPS. Yowzers. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will launch on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on September 12, with pre-orders for the game getting another week of early access with the game unleashing on September 5.

MINIMUM SPECIFICATIONS (Low 720p 30FPS)

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-6700k or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

MEMORY: 12GB RAM

GRAPHICS: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8 GB

NETWORK: High-speed Internet connection

DirectX: 12

Disk space: 50GB

RECOMMENDED SPECIFICATIONS (Medium 1080p 60FPS)

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800x

MEMORY: 12 GB RAM

GRAPHICS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6700, 10GB

NETWORK: High-speed Internet connection

DirectX: 12

Disk space: 50GB

HIGH SPECIFICATIONS (High 1440 @ 60 FPS)

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

MEMORY: 16 GB RAM

GRAPHICS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 12GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 16GB

NETWORK: High-speed Internet connection

DirectX: 12

Disk space: 50GB

PERFORMANCE SPECIFICATIONS (Ultra 2160 @ 60 FPS)