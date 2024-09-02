Dune game dev: Xbox Series S is a 'challenge'

While the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles are noticeably weaker than today's PC hardware, both are a lot more powerful than the Xbox Series S.

Published
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

Funcom's chief product officer Scott Junior is the latest game developer to acknowledge the Xbox Series S' challenging power profile.

Gen 9 consoles introduced an interesting fracture point for Xbox. In a bid to secure more players and fill out console install bases, Microsoft opted to split its new console lineup into two parts: The budget-friendly $299 Xbox Series S, and the powerhouse $499 Xbox Series X. This price disparity also comes with a hefty spec difference, though; the Series S is markedly weaker than the Series X, with 37% less RAM (10GB vs the Series X's 16GB) and a GPU with 60% less Compute Units (CUs).

Despite this disparity in specifications, multiple developers and publishers have gotten big-name games to work on both systems. But it doesn't mean it's necessarily easy. Funcom, who is making the new Dune: Awakening game, acknowledges that the Series S will be a challenge for the team.

"So, it's one of the reasons we're coming out on PC first. There's a lot of optimisations we need to do before we release on the Xbox. But yeah, Xbox Series S is a challenge," Funcom exec Scott Junior said in a recent interview with VG247.

Funcom will indeed have the game running on the Series S, though, as well as old-spec PCs. For Funcom, who creates live service-oriented titles, the real name of the game is widespread releases on as many systems as possible.

"...[Dune Awakening] will still perform well on hardware that's years and years old. We'll be able to do it!"

Dune: Awakening's first open beta will go live in 2025, and until then, Funcom will continue optimizing their open-world MMORPG across the board.

NEWS SOURCE:vg247.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

