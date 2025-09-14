Xbox Series S' limited 10GB RAM was 'challenging' to deal with, Battlefield 6 devs say

The Xbox Series S posed a challenge for Ripple Effect due to the system's 10GB of RAM, but Battlefield 6 now runs at a smooth 60FPS on the system.

The Xbox Series S posed a unique challenge for Battlefield 6's dev team, but DICE was eventually able to get the game running at a smooth 60FPS on the lower-end system.

The Xbox Series S is a budget digital-only system with some big drawbacks: its GPU is 60% weaker than the Xbox Series X, and it only has 10GB of RAM, which has become a major sticking point for developers. Multiple game dev teams have discussed how the Series S has been problematic in various ways; Remedy said that having less memory is a 'pretty big problem,' Larian had to delay Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox because of the Series S, and more recently Dune Awakening dev Funcom spoke out about the system.

Now DICE is the latest game developer to acknowledge the Series S' lower-end power profile. In a recent interview with Kotaku, Battlefield 6 technical director Christian Buhl said that getting the game to run on the Series S was a challenge.

"I will say that the biggest thing we did that was a challenge for us was [dealing with the console's limited] memory. Xbox Series S does have less memory than even our mid-spec PC. And so there was a point...Oh, I want to say, like, 6 to 12 months ago where we kind of realized that a lot of our levels were crashing on Xbox Series S."

"We were doing so much testing...we were collecting all this data. Once we kind of started running all our levels through it, and were able to see where the problems were, after a month or two, we had kind of resolved all of our memory issues on Series S."

All of those issues have been ironed out and the game now reportedly runs great on the Series S, and DICE managed to get the game in good shape after just 2 months of developing for the system.

Another such game is Black Myth Wukong, which also runs at 60FPS on Series S, however Baldur's Gate 3, which did eventually release on Xbox Series S, is capped at 30FPS.