Gears 5 runs at Ultra PC settings on Xbox Series X

Gears 5 is among the first major current-gen games to get major enhancements on Xbox Series X, complete with Ultra-level PC settings performance

Gears 5 can hit Ultra PC settings with Ultra textures on the Xbox Series X, maintaining 60FPS throughout. Now we have our first look at just how impressive backward compatibility enhancement patches can get.

Current-gen first-party games like Gears 5 are already tapping the Xbox Series X's 3.8GHz Zen 2 CPU and titanic 12.15TFLOP Navi 2x GPU to deliver insane upgraded performance. Digital Foundry reports Gears 5's performance on the Xbox Series X is equivalent to that of an RTX 2080 GPU-powered PC.

In just two weeks, the Coalition got Gears 5 running at Ultra-level PC settings with high-level textures and a ton of improvements. The Coalition is working closely to get UE4 running on Xbox Series X, and have produced in-game enhancements like UE4's new ray-traced global illumination lighting effects, improved contact shadows, and more.

It's like the new Gears 5 demo taps the Xbox Series X's expanded CPU profile that allows full access to all of the 3.8GHz Zen 2 CPU's 8 cores with simultaneous multi-threading ticked on.

This is just an early tech demo too. Expect the game--and all of Microsoft's first-party games--to get upgraded even more. We could see variable high-FPS modes that deliver 120FPS at 1080p or even 1440p, 4K 60FPs with upscaling, and numerous quality settings in between. All wrapped in globally-illuminating ray tracing and ultra-fast loading times with the new PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Microsoft already confirmed every Xbox One game would get natively boosted on the console, but until now we haven't see examples of how backward compatible games can be tremendously boosted to harness the system's expanded hardware.

In short, Microsoft is making good on its promise to make all Xbox games look, feel, and play better on the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X launches Holiday 2020, and no pricing has been confirmed so far.